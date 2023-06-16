'Docklands as a location to work and live': Plans unveiled for more than 1300 homes

A PLANNING application to transform Cork’s docklands into a major residential area with more than 1,300 new homes is to be submitted to Cork City Council in the coming days.

Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), is to apply for the construction of 1,325 residential units, including apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Goulding’s site, Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd. The plans also make provision for more than 25,000sq m of public space, including play and exercise areas.

“This project will be an exemplar for the 15-minute city concept, will be highly sustainable, and be served by efficient public transport,” said O’Callaghan Properties managing director Brian O’Callaghan.

“It will be, in every sense, an example of the emerging new city and will make an even bigger statement on the attractiveness of Docklands as a location to work and live.”

It would provide 658 one-bed units, 465 two-bed units, and 202 three-bed units in 10 buildings, ranging in height from two to 14 storeys.

If approved, it will be the largest residential development plan to date in Cork City centre.

At ground-floor level in the development there are plans for cafes/restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units, and a convenience retail store.

A standalone two-storey creche with associated outdoor amenity space is also proposed.

Mr O’Callaghan said the project would establish large-scale residential availability in this major regeneration project.

“Cork City Docklands is recognised as having a key national economic development role,” he said.

“Thousands of jobs have already been created in Docklands and it is imperative that residential development runs parallel, otherwise investment momentum will be impacted.”

The proposed development includes pedestrian and cycle links and road crossings, public lighting, and all ancillary works and services. It also includes associated internal residential support services and facilities including a management suite, parcel centre, and amenity spaces as well as a gymnasium. A mobility hub is also proposed on Centre Park Road.

Other developments in area

Earlier this month, it was confirmed appeals against two other OCP developments for the area have been withdrawn, clearing the way for construction to begin.

OCP, through Leeside Quays Ltd, lodged a planning application with Cork City Council seeking 10-year planning permission for a mixed-use development comprising four new buildings and the conversion of the long-idle Odlums building as well as a separate planning application with the council seeking 10-year planning permission for a proposed rehabilitation hospital, all within the city’s South Docklands.

Cork City Council granted conditional planning permission for both developments, but appeals were subsequently lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

It was confirmed earlier this month the appeals had been withdrawn. OCP hopes to start site works on Kennedy Quay later this year before construction begins next year.