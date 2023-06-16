'Docklands as a location to work and live': Plans unveiled for more than 1300 homes

Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties (OCP), is to apply for the construction of 1,325 residential units, including apartments and duplexes, in 10 buildings at the Goulding’s site, Centre Park Rd and Monahan Rd. The plans also make provision for more than 25,000sq m of public space, including play and exercise areas.
“This project will be an exemplar for the 15-minute city concept, will be highly sustainable, and be served by efficient public transport,” said O’Callaghan Properties managing director Brian O’Callaghan.
It would provide 658 one-bed units, 465 two-bed units, and 202 three-bed units in 10 buildings, ranging in height from two to 14 storeys.
If approved, it will be the largest residential development plan to date in Cork City centre.
At ground-floor level in the development there are plans for cafes/restaurants with outdoor seating areas, service retail units, and a convenience retail store.