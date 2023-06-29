Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Councillor calls for greater communication between Bus Éireann and Cork City Council

“In my opinion, there isn't enough communication and working together between the local authority and Bus Éireann," Labour Party councillor John Maher said. 
Labour Party councillor John Maher has secured cross-party support for a motion he tabled calling on Bus Éireann to come before Cork City Council’s Roads and Transportation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) to address Cork city bus issues. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

Labour Party councillor John Maher has secured cross-party support for a motion he tabled calling on Bus Éireann to come before Cork City Council’s Roads and Transportation Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) to address Cork city bus issues.

The North-East ward councillor said he believes there needs to be more engagement between the bus operator and the council to improve services in the city.

“It’s simply not good enough that this does not happen on a regular basis considering that we complement each other in seeking what is best for Cork city," he stated. 

“I’ve visited the depot in Capwell, met with senior officials and saw the mayhem in the control room that workers try and navigate daily.

“The ordinary workers do an incredible job, day in, day out but our systems and infrastructure leave a lot to be desired.

“Our only Park and Ride doesn't open early enough, we have no late-night buses for the Jazz, Christmas, and concerts.

“We are the second city, and we need these services," he added. 

“[It is] interesting to note that we once had these services and when we did, they worked. Yet now they've disappeared."

Mr Maher continued: “In my opinion, there isn't enough communication and working together between the local authority and Bus Éireann.

“I hope that once this meeting is called, we can talk through the issues and more importantly get solutions to the challenges and improve the bus services for the users and take pressure off staff on the ground."

A spokesperson for Bus Éireann told The Echo it operates Cork city services as part of its direct award contract with the National Transport Authority (NTA).

“This contract sets out the level of service Bus Éireann provides and the route, schedule, frequency, fleet and fares are determined by the National Transport Authority,” the spokesperson said.

They said Bus Éireann is in “continuous engagement with Cork City Council and actively participates in several city council groups, including the Cork Area Strategic Plan Forum and the CASP Transport Committee”.

“Bus Éireann representatives in Cork are in frequent contact with members of Cork City Council, addressing queries by email, phone and in person.

“Councillors are regularly invited to meet local Bus Éireann representatives in Capwell, and Bus Éireann representatives regularly accept invitations to municipal district meetings,” they added.

MacCurtain Street works impacting city’s bus routes

cork people cork transport cork city council
