MacCurtain Street works impacting city’s bus routes

SEVERAL Bus Éireann routes will be impacted by roadworks on MacCurtain Street for the foreseeable future.

Labour councillor John Maher noticed the lack of buses along the busy street and other mentions on Twitter led to him contacting Bus Éireann for clarity.

He said there was some confusion among bus users as to whether the street was being served or not by certain city routes. This has now been clarified by the company.

The bus routes impacted are as follows:

Cork City routes 205, 207, 208, 209, 212, 214 will not serve MacCurtain St bus stop (240181) until further notice.

Routes can be accessed at the following bus stops:

The 205 at St Patrick St (Drawbridge St Junction), the 207 can be accessed at Michelle Jewellers on St Patrick Street or Summerhill North and the 208 can be caught outside the Savoy on St Patrick Street or Summerhill North.

The 209 can be reached at Parnell Place bus station, the 212 at Eglinton Street bus stop and the 214 can be accessed at St Patrick Street or Lower Glanmire Rd.

The 207A route will continue to serve MacCurtain Street bus stop.

The 209 will not serve Merchant’s Quay bus stop until further notice. Instead, the bus can be accessed at the rear of Parnell Place bus station.

For travel to Kent Station, customers can board the 205 on St Patrick Street at the Drawbridge Junction or routes 212 and 226 at Eglinton Street bus stop.

Cllr Maher put forward a motion to the Roads and Transport Committee to invite Bus Éireann to the next council meeting to help improve communication.

“I understand why the change was made; it is a genuine reason because MacCurtain Street is up in the air at the moment, but you need to communicate that message to bus users.”