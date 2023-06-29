Buckley thrilled to be new Carrigaline MD chairperson

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 07:00

Audrey Buckley, Fianna Fáil councillor, Carrigaline LEA, has been elected as the new chairperson of the Carrigaline Municipal District.

John Bohane

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley has been elected as the new chairperson of the Carrigaline Municipal District after their annual general meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon.

Ms Buckley will succeed Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan.

“I am thrilled. It will be a busy year, but I am looking forward to it,” Ms Buckley said.

“Everybody is very helpful and supportive. I couldn’t do it if I didn’t have the full support of the council and the other councillors. It is a great honour.”

Ms Buckley, who hails from Crosshaven, said: “It is great for my family.

“It is also lovely for Crosshaven and the whole area. I have made sure I brought all the issues from the Crosshaven locality to the forefront since I was elected.

“I am going to keep my head down and I am going to continue as I have been. Nothing will be changing for me.”

Ms Buckley has very specific aims she hopes to achieve during her tenure as chairperson of the Carrigaline MD. “Environmental issues are a huge issue for me. Litter in particular would be a big issue.

“Buses is also a big aim. I am getting there with the buses but new bus stops and bus shelters replacing poles is a big bugbear of mine. It should be an easy fix.

“I will work for the whole community. I am a community activist.

“Tidy Towns is a big passion of mine.

“Volunteers do so much, so recognition for volunteers is important.

“We also need more amenities in Carrigaline which has a huge population. There is lots of potential in Carrigaline Municipal District.”

Fine Gael councillor Jack White was elected to serve as vice-chairperson for the next 12 months.

