Youth Orchestra concert to raise funds for Penny Dinners

IRELAND’S oldest and largest youth orchestra has announced a new fundraising concert in aid of Cork’s oldest charity.

Cork Youth Orchestra (CYO), which this year celebrates its 65th birthday, will perform its Reflections of Ireland concert on Friday, June 30 in City Hall in aid of Cork Penny Dinners.

Penny Dinners, which traces its roots in the city back to Famine times, has reported that it is experiencing a sharp increase in the demand for its services in the midst of the cost of living crisis.

Founded in 1958, the CYO is a 141-strong orchestra of talented musicians aged from 14 to 19 from Cork city and county.

The fundraising concert, which is supported by Harris Group, sponsors of the CYO, will feature the youth orchestra’s young musicians as they prepare for their work on the international stage.

The students will represent Cork and Ireland at the Florence International Festival of Youth Orchestras / Festival Orchestre Giovanili in Italy in July.

The programme includes Shaun Davey’s Brendan Voyage, featuring Shane Keating on uilleann pipes. Tomás McCarthy, director of the CYO, said the orchestra’s members were delighted to announce details of a concert in aid of such an important local charity.

“The people of Cork have long supported the CYO and we are proud to have this opportunity to give back with this fundraiser,” he said. “It is also a great opportunity for our young musicians as they prepare for their international tour and performances.

“These concert tours have been memorable highlights for CYO members throughout the years, being an important cultural and life experience for our young people and we are thrilled to see this return post-Covid restrictions,” Mr McCarthy added.

“I would like to say a special thank you to Denise Harris and Harris Group for their continued support and encouragement of the Cork Youth Orchestra.”

Harris, CEO of Harris Group, said it was an honour to be involved with the fundraising concert.

“A sponsors of the wonderful Cork Youth Orchestra, we are delighted to support this concert, as well as supporting the incredible Penny Dinners charity,” she said.

“We will also showcase the CYO’s amazing talent before they depart on their International tour in Tuscany and Umbria.”

The tour and concert are also supported by O’Leary Life, The Pavilion Ballygarvan, O’Flynn Group and PepsiCo. Tickets €20 on tickets.ie.