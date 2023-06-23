Masters of Tradition returns to West Cork

THE West Cork Masters of Tradition music festival will be celebrating its 21st anniversary later this year.

As ever, the festival is headlined by its artistic director, East Clare fiddler Martin Hayes.

“This year’s festival will take us to the core of the music,” he said.

The festival opens in the Maritime Hotel on Wednesday, August 23, with Martin Hayes, Conal O’Kane, Brian Donnellan, Sam Amidon, and Kate Ellis.

The music then moves to Bantry House the following evening, Thursday, August 24, with a range of vocal performances, from indie folk to Sean Nós to American Appalachian featuring Scoth, Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin, Ultan O’Brien, Sam Amidon, and Kate Ellis.

On Friday, August 25, the music comes from two legendary music families — the O Brians and the Begleys.

Mr Hayes described Mick O’Brien as one of the most highly regarded pipers in traditional music, and in Bantry he will be joined by his daughter Ciara, who is a violist and fiddle player.

“Earlier this year, the world of traditional music lost the great accordionist and singer Seamus Begley,” said Mr Hayes.

“This powerhouse of music and song, a major carrier of the musical tradition of west Kerry, previously appeared at Masters of Tradition, and that night his family of fine musicians will close the concert with a rousing west Kerry celebration of their father’s life and legacy.”

Friday’s late-night concert in Bantry House sees Steve Cooney joined by Luka Bloom and Lisa Snowden.

Cooney also opens Saturday’s Ceolchoirm and Luka Bloom returns to the stage again, this time performing a selection of songs.

“His performances are both powerful and incredibly subtle,” said Mr Hayes.

“He will be followed by a pair of very dynamic musicians, David Munnelly and Mick Conneely, a spontaneous duet of fiddle and accordion.”

This programme is uniquely driven by the musical imagination of jazz singer Christine Tobin, who will be performing songs with an ensemble of jazz and traditional musicians including fiddler Cora Venus Lunny, pianist Steve Hamilton, uilleann piper David Power, and guitarist Phil Robson.

The festival closes with Martin Hayes and a series of guests from this year’s programme.

Full programme is available now on www.westcorkmusic.ie.