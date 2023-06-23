Bonna Night looking like a washout

Bonna Night may be a bit of a wash-out in Cork, with Met Éireann warning that Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times.

The day will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle turning heavy in some spots.

It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees in moderate south to southwest winds.

Friday night looks likely to remain cloudy and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain, and overnight temperatures not falling below 16 to 18 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Tonight is St John’s Eve, Bonfire Night in Cork city, a tradition which dates back to pagan times, and while there are usually still some fires lit around town, these days it’s really more Nonfire Night, even without the rain.

If the showers do hold off, Cork City Council has organised a series of six alcohol-free summer fun night events across the city this evening, with free music, games, sports, face-painting, arts and crafts at each gathering.

The events will take place at Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny, Loughmahon Park in Mahon, Glenamoy Lawn in Mayfield, Clashduv Park in Togher, Popham’s Park in Farranfee, and Comeragh Park in The Glen.

Nationally, the forecast is that the weather will stay unsettled for the weekend and into next week with outbreaks of rain or showers, potentially turning heavy at times.

The pollen forecast is moderate on Friday and Saturday, and the solar UV Index will be low on Friday, and moderate to high on Saturday.

Saturday will stay humid, with occasional outbreaks of rain, most frequent in western parts later in the day.

Most areas will be cloudy with the best of any sunshine in the east and northeast of the country, with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

On Saturday night, Met Éireann predicts, rain will turn persistent and potentially heavy over much of the west and midlands overnight while parts of the east will remain dry until morning.

Lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes, veering westerly by morning.

Sunday is likely to see a dull and wet start with widespread outbreaks of rain.

The rain will clear to scattered showers by the afternoon, some of which may be heavy or thundery.

Some sunny spells will develop as well, but temperatures will be a bit cooler than in previous days with highs of 17 to 21 degrees in mainly light westerly breezes.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, merging to longer spells of rain in the west later in the day, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light south-westerly breezes.

Early indications for next week are that it will remain unsettled through mid-week with further spells of rain or showers expected.