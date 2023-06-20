€2.5m for significant road upgrades in Bandon

CORK County Council has appointed contractor Martin O’Callaghan Ltd to carry out significant upgrade works on the Glasslyn Road, Bandon between the N71 roundabout at Kevin O’Leary’s and St Finbarr’s Place.

The upgrade works represent Phase 3 of the implementation of Bandon Transport Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP) which was granted planning in 2021. Works are already underway on Phase 1 Ballymodan and works on North Main street were completed last month.

This contract, valued at €2.5m, will include the introduction of cycle lanes in both directions, upgraded footpaths, provision of universally accessible bus stops, carriageway resurfacing, landscaping and ancillary works.

Over the past number of years, significant works have been carried out by Cork County Council with the aid of National Transport Authority funding to improve pedestrian connectivity on nearly all approaches to Bandon with new and enhanced footpaths and installation of upgraded pedestrian crossing points, including the safe route to school’s programme.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the signing of this contract.

“The vision for Bandon in the county development plan is to provide a new focus on the compact growth of the town through consolidation of the town centre and the continued expansion of Bandon’s residential and employment base in a manner that promotes sustainable travel modes and contributes to the town’s unique sense of place and special architectural character,” he said.

“The recently completed N71 upgrade on the eastern approach to Bandon, Implementation of Bandon TPREP and the signing of this contract today is another step in the fulfilment of this vision.”

Works will commence on Glasslyn Road in August and take nine months to complete.