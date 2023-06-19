Cork set for another round of BusConnects consultations

CORK'S BusConnects traffic project is to add another round of public consultation so the public can have their say, following lobbying from the Labour Party.

Some 4,300 submissions were received under the latest round of consultation for BusConnects, which aims to transform public transport in the city.

Cork Labour Party local area representative Peter Horgan said he has secured an additional round of public consultation on traffic modelling and traffic flows expected under Bus Connects.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) will publish the data in the coming months and seek public views on them.

“BusConnects is a crucial part of addressing the traffic logjam of Cork city and surrounding areas,” said Mr Horgan. “We need BusConnects to work but we also need to see all the traffic models and impacts the sustainable transport corridors will have.

“I am glad that NTA has now said that public views on the traffic data will be sought once published and look forward to seeing all viewpoints on BusConnects heard.

"Ultimately, we need to progress public transport much, much faster in Cork city," he added. "This is not a regional bus issue. It is a €600 million project.

"We need public transport leaders in Cork across all parties and none to make this work."

Mr Horgan thanked his Labour parliamentary colleagues for putting the questions to the Minister and the NTA to secure the additional round of consultation.

NTA Deputy Chief Executive, Hugh Creegan, responded to a Parliamentary Question on April 27, which had been referred to the NTA for reply.

“BusConnects Cork aims to transform Cork’s bus system by making it more useful to more people and, in parallel, deliver safe cycling facilities on key corridors,” said Mr Creegan.

In March 2023, the NTA launched the second round of public consultation on the Sustainable Transport Corridors earmarked for development as part of the BusConnects Cork programme. The public consultation ran for eight weeks from March 30 until May 25.

“During the consultation period, the NTA ran an extensive communications campaign, hosted five community forums and five public information events in the city,” said Mr Creegan. “This resulted in a strong response from the public to the proposals with more than 4,300 submissions received. This feedback is being fed into the design process.

“The NTA are in the process of assembling the traffic data for the city and running the South West Regional Transport model with the proposed Sustainable Transport Corridors which will inform the likely impacts on Cork traffic. The NTA will publish a report on the outcomes of this modelling work and seek the views of the public in the coming months,” concluded Mr Creegan.