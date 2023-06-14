Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 21:34

Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager

Johnny is described as being about 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, has light brown hair and blue eyes
Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager

Gardaí have issued a Missing Persons Appeal in relation to Johnny O'Donoghue, aged 16 years old, from Crossbarry, County Cork, who went missing on June 10.

Eoin Kelleher

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Johnny O'Donoghue.

The teenager was last seen in Bishopstown on Saturday morning, June 10, at approximately 11.45am.

Johnny is described as being about 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, has light brown hair and blue eyes. 

He is from Crossbarry, County Cork. 

Gardaí have issued a Missing Persons Appeal in relation to Johnny O'Donoghue, aged 16 years old, from Crossbarry, County Cork, who went missing on June 10.
Gardaí have issued a Missing Persons Appeal in relation to Johnny O'Donoghue, aged 16 years old, from Crossbarry, County Cork, who went missing on June 10.

Anyone with any information on Johnny's whereabouts are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Read More

Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman

More in this section

One woman dead and another badly injured in Sligo train tragedy  One woman dead and another badly injured in Sligo train tragedy 
Overnight water restrictions to resume for Clonakilty Overnight water restrictions to resume for Clonakilty
A lamp sign outside Garda Station, Cork City. Ireland Man arrested as part of investigation into multiple thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock
cork garda
LATEST: Man (20s) in critical condition after being stabbed in Cork city centre

LATEST: Man (20s) in critical condition after being stabbed in Cork city centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more