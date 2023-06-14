Gardaí appeal for public assistance to trace missing Cork teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Johnny O'Donoghue.

The teenager was last seen in Bishopstown on Saturday morning, June 10, at approximately 11.45am.

Johnny is described as being about 5 foot 7 inches in height with a slim build, has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He is from Crossbarry, County Cork.

Anyone with any information on Johnny's whereabouts are asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.