Appeals for assistance in search for missing Cork woman

Maria is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a medium build and blonde hair.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 57 year old Maria Murphy who was last seen in Cork city on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

When last seen, Maria was wearing a red jacket, black trousers, a dark grey hat and she was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with any information on Maria's whereabouts are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

