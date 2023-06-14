Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 13:00

Roy's return to Cork airs tonight on Sky Max

The trio’s visit to Roy’s hometown of Mayfield and old football haunts Rockmount AFC and Cobh Ramblers features on tonight’s The Overlap On Tour.
On location for the filming of 'Gary Neville's The Overlap on Tour' in Blarney Castle were footballing legends, from left, Gary Neville Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Martin Mongan

Cork sporting legend Roy Keane recently went on a tour of Ireland and the UK with fellow soccer pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

The trio’s visit to Roy’s hometown of Mayfield and old football haunts Rockmount AFC and Cobh Ramblers features on tonight’s The Overlap On Tour, which starts at 9pm on Sky Max.

Rockmount AFC was an important stepping stone for the Mayfield man before he went on to Cobh Ramblers and then made the leap to English football with Nottingham Forest.

The pundits will receive the gift of the gab at Blarney Castle before moving onto Dublin to test their hand at hurling with Gaelic Games legends in Croke Park before they take to the stage in Dublin in front of a huge crowd of Irish football fans.

In Dublin, they meet some fellow local sporting legends and try their hand at hurling in the home of Gaelic sports, Croke Park.Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
In Dublin, they meet some fellow local sporting legends and try their hand at hurling in the home of Gaelic sports, Croke Park.Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Expect behind the scenes stories, banter and pep talks, highlights from the live shows, and some special guest appearances, as the trio take a walk down memory lane, stopping at iconic tourist attractions, grassroots clubs and other locations that were memorable to them in their careers.

The series will broadcast exclusively on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

Roy Keane and Barrs hurlers get behind jersey day for Marymount 

