Emergency services at scene as bus 'wedged in bridge' on Cork's northside

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of an incident at Dublin Hill on the northside of Cork city.

Four units from Cork City Fire Brigade, members of An Garda Síochána and ambulance services are currently at the scene where a double decker bus is "wedged in the railway bridge" almost on its side.

A spokesperson for Cork City Fire Brigade told The Echo there were no passengers on board the double decker bus.

“We were alerted to attend a road traffic collision (RTC) involving a bus at the end of Dublin Hill. The call came in at 9.12am. Four units are currently at the scene. Three from Anglesea Street and one unit from Ballyvolane.

“The double decker bus seems to be wedged in the railway bridge at the end of Dublin Hill. There were no passengers on board and the driver is injured,” he said.

A garda spokesperson said traffic is heavy in the area.

“A double decker turned on its side near the railway bridge on Dublin Hill. There were no passengers on the bus. Gardaí are on the way. Traffic is heavy in the area as a result of this incident.”

#CorkTraffic Delays in the Blackpool area as a result of the collision at the railway bridge towards the end of Dublin Hill. pic.twitter.com/kMyvI4iF51 — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) June 12, 2023

Independent councillor Ken O’Flynn has called on Cork City Council and Irish Rail to take swift action to address ongoing safety concerns related to the railway bridge in Dublin Hill before someone gets seriously injured.

“The situation has become untenable with regular accidents and damage causing chaos in the area. The most recent incident involving a double decker bus has demonstrated just how dangerous the situation has become," he said.

Irish Rail and Bus Éireann have been contacted for comment.