Pictures: Munster star delights pupils as he visits daughter's Cork school with URC cup

RUGBY star Peter O’Mahony celebrated one of his proudest sporting moments yet after visiting his daughter’s school with the URC Cup.

The celebration came hot on the heels of the province's landmark South African victory.

Peter’s daughter Indie was among 400 pupils at Scoil Bhríde Eglantine national school in Douglas who gathered at the school’s assembly hall for a glimpse of the coveted silverware.

Munster beat the Stormers in South Africa on a 19-14 score line last month, scooping the Irish province's first trophy in more than a decade. Peter’s teammate Alex Kendellen was also on hand for the presentation.

Principal Sean Lyons welcomes Munster Rugby players (left) Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony who brought the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy to St Anthony's BNS, Ballinlough. Pic: Larry Cummins

The duo welcomed questions from students and enjoyed artwork made by the pupils specifically for the occasion.

His daughter’s was just one of a number of schools the Munster Captain visited.

He and Alex also delighted pupils at Gaelscoil na Dúglaise, St Anthony’s Boys’ School in Ballinlough and Ballintemple National School with a memorable visit.

Pupils Fiadh, Amelia, Haylie, Isla and Jess show their support. Pic: Larry Cummins

Rosie O’Shea, who is a teacher at Scoil Bhríde Eglantine national school said the visit had inspired a number of pupils keen to pursue a career in sport.

“Everyone fed off the buzz so they were all involved and interested,” she said.

“The pupils learned that it’s not about luck and you don’t just win a trophy. It all comes down to years of graft and hard work. This doesn’t just apply to rugby. This advice was relevant to anything that would be considered important to them.

Munster Rugby players Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony brought the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy to Scoil Bhride, Eglantine Girls National School at Douglas Cork on Thursday 8th June 2023. National school pupils at Ballintemple NS, Crab Lane, Scoil Bhride, Eglantine Girls National School, Gaelscoil na Duglaise, Douglas and St Anthony's BNS Ballinlough got to see the trophy and chat to the visiting players this week. Pic: Larry Cummins

"We recently marked Active Schools Week by encouraging the girls to try out sports they might not normally have thought of trying. Sport is so good for the body and the mind so we try to encourage it as much as possible.”

Staff at the school including Ger O'Brien and Vice-Principal Ms Jennifer O'Shea are also actively promoting female sporting role models.

Munster Rugby players (left) Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony brought the United Rugby Championship (URC) trophy to St Anthony's BNS, Ballinlough. Pic: Larry Cummins

“Our fourth-class pupils previously had the opportunity to watch the Irish Women’s Rugby team train and it was great for them to have a chance to get up close and personal with those involved. There is a huge history of sport in the school.

"It’s crazy to have children in your class and then see them years later as Olympians. Gymnast Meg Ryan and rower Margaret Cremen are just some of the past pupils who have gone on to achieve huge success in their careers.”