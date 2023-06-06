More than 60 groups prepare to clean Cork beaches for Clean Coasts' 20th anniversary

Over 600 volunteers are set to transform Cork’s coastline this summer in 64 beach clean-ups across the county to celebrate Clean Coasts’ 20th birthday on World Ocean Day.

Clean Coasts is a charity programme run through the environmental education unit of An Taisce.

In honour of the charity’s 20th milestone, over 300 groups in Ireland, including 64 in Cork have registered to carry out a clean-up during the week around World Ocean Day on June 8.

Clean-ups will be happening in groups of all sizes, from individuals, friends and families to community groups, tidy towns groups, schools, and sports clubs.

They will take place in different locations throughout Cork, including Fountainstown, Hollyhill, Cape Clear Island, the Marina, Cobh, Cush Beach, Passage West shoreline, Ballinhassig village and many more.

“Clean Coasts are thrilled to see so many groups and individuals stepping up across Ireland to help protect our ocean and celebrate Clean Coasts' 20th birthday and want to take this opportunity to thank and celebrate the efforts of all individuals and groups who have been protecting the Irish marine environment, whether they have been involved with the programme since 2003 or this is their first time joining the initiative,” said an organiser.

World Ocean Day is celebrated annually on June 8 to highlight the important role the ocean has for life and the planet.

“For 2023, the focus of World Ocean Day will be on the 30 by 30 campaign, meaning that for us to create a healthy ocean with abundant wildlife and to stabilise our climate, it’s crucial that 30% of our planet’s lands, waters, and ocean are protected by the year 2030,” the spokesperson added.

“Marine litter has become a global problem for humans and marine life alike.

"However, communities around Ireland have demonstrated their desire to be part of the solution by taking part in several beach cleaning calls to action. Making sure litter is collected and disposed of properly at the source is vital for a cleaner ocean and a greener world for all of us to enjoy.”

Currently, there are over 2,000 registered Clean Coasts volunteering groups and 40,000 volunteers.

People who have not registered their clean-up can still join an existing one. For more information, visit Clean Coasts’ event page on eventbrite.ie or cleancoasts.org

For the past 20 years, Clean Coasts has grown from strength to strength and now includes two main national clean-up drives, as well as other projects, including the Green Coast Award, the Love Your Coast Photography competition, the Clean Coasts Roadshows for coastal communities and the Ocean Hero Awards.