Cork City Council accused of ‘shrugging shoulders’ when it comes to dog fouling

Just one dog fouling fine was issued by Cork City Council in 2022, and none had been issued up to the end of March this year.
The local authority has cited what it described as barriers to issuing fines, including a lack of eye-witnesses and a lack of witnesses willing to go to court. In the county however, 17 dog fouling fines were issued last year.
Labour local area representative Peter Horgan said their should be “joined-up thinking’ on the matter between the two local authorities. When asked about the difference in the number of dog fouling fines issued by Cork local authorities last year, a spokesperson for Cork City Council said:
“When comparing statistics it is important to do so in a fair and equitable manner. Cork County Council has five times more dog licences than Cork City Council.
“It is thus logical and proper that we would issue less fines for dog fouling.