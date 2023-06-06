Cork GP and TD concerned at the 22% surge in prescriptions for codeine

CONCERNS have been expressed about a rise in overuse of codeine as the number of prescriptions containing the drug has risen over 22% in the last number of years.

The latest figures reveal that the number of prescriptions issued for medicines containing codeine in Ireland has increased by more than 22% since 2012, with an increase of more than 17% over the past five years alone.

These figures were released in a reply to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael’s health spokesperson, Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke, who expressed his concern over such high numbers.

Over a million prescriptions for the pain-relieving drug were issued through public medicine schemes last year.

Mr Burke said: “Data provided to me shows that last year, 1,110,288 prescriptions were issued for codeine last year, which represents a 22% jump over the last 10 years and a 17% increase since 2018.

Colm Burke TD said the “Data provided to me shows that last year, 1,110,288 prescriptions issued for codeine last year represents a 22% jump in a decade and a 17% increase since 2018.

“Worryingly, numbers for the overall population could be higher than that as these figures do not include items where the prescription has been paid for privately or for codeine containing products which can currently be purchased over the counter.”

He said there are longstanding concerns around the misuse of common non-prescription medicines containing codeine.

Codeine, an opioid medication, is typically used in the treatment of mild to moderate pain. However, regular use of medicines containing opioids can increase a person’s tolerance and dependence, leading to opioid use disorder with a host of consequences including liver damage.

Blackpool based GP and Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan has said that most people do not realise how addictive the drug can be.

“Codeine can actually be very addictive and can be very hard to get off,” he said.

“It’s a weak opioid, so it’s in the same class as things like morphine and many people have to be put on to methadone when they become addicted. There are some patients who become addicted who will be going to a number of pharmacies every day buying codeine products and that certainly poses a significant risk.”

When combined with paracetamol or ibuprofen, codeine has the potential to cause serious clinical harm if taken in overdose quantities or used for a prolonged period.

Blackpool-based GP and Fianna Fáil councillor, John Sheehan, said most people do not realise how addictive codeine can be.

Dr Sheehan has experienced this issue first hand in his Blackpool practice:

“Unfortunately, I have had patients that, through no fault of their own, that has happened to. They took a couple of different products for pain and have accidentally overdosed on the paracetamol component.

“There can be a significant risk of multiple codeine products floating around in a household with multiple people and that poses the risk of people accidentally taking multiple different products.”

In a statement the Department of Health said that the Health Products Regulatory Authority is conducting “an independent review of the method of sale and supply of codeine-containing medicinal products that are currently available without a medical prescription".