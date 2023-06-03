‘Hip Op’ bus run bringing patients up to Belfast

A NEW bus service has been launched to transport patients from West Cork to Belfast for hip and knee operations.

Independent TDs Michael Collins and Danny Healy-Rae organised the first ‘Hip Op’ bus service on May 20, bringing about 25 elderly patients to Belfast for hip, knee, carpal tunnel and prostate procedures, some of whom have been waiting up to five years to access services in counties Cork and Kerry.

The service follows on from the popular ‘Belfast or Blind’ bus that the TDs have been running for the last number of years.

The new bus service will depart Cork for Belfast at 6am once a month on a Saturday morning, with the intention of increasing the number of routes over time. So far, the service has attracted a huge response, Mr Collins told The Echo.

“If they’re waiting for a year or two, or sometimes even three years here in pain. We took them up that weekend. They got their consultation and their pre-op on the Saturday, and that application is sent to the HSE for reimbursement which has to be accepted, unless they give them a date in Cork. They then have their surgery within two to three months in Belfast,” said Mr Collins.

“It’s not fully reimbursable, but partially reimbursable.”

The ‘Hip Op’ bus departs from Killarney and travels via Macroom into Cork City, stopping at O’Brien’s Filling Station in Bishopstown, where the main bulk of the passengers are picked up. The bus will also stop at certain locations on the motorway at exits, for passengers to board on their way to Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast.

The next ‘Hip Op’ bus departs on June 24.