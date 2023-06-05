Appeal made against proposal to change use of premises in Glanmire to Domino's pizza 

An appeal has been lodged in relation to the change of use of a premises in Glanmire, into a Domino’s pizza fast-food restaurant.

Maano Foods (Cork) Limited lodged plans with Cork City Council on January 17 this year for planning permission for the change of use of an existing financial services premises into a Domino’s take-away restaurant premises, including front elevational changes and new business signage.

The address is Unit 3, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Glanmire, Cork.

A local resident outlined their concerns concerning the application, saying there was an “over saturation” of fast-food style outlets already in Glanmire.

“It must be noted there is already a significant amount of fast food and takeaway premises in the Glanmire area.

"In the Hazelwood/Crestfield Centre alone, there are at least eight premises out of approximately 40 which offer this nature of service which means 20 per cent of all businesses in the principal commercial centre for Glanmire are takeaway businesses,” according to the resident’s submission.

“There are three businesses that offer hot freshly made pizzas of the same type as Dominos. This concentration of a singular type of service does not concur with property planning and development in the area,” stated the resident, citing the Cork City Development Plan 2022 – 2028.

“Glanmire, rightly or wrongly, is a very car-dependent area,” added the resident. “Public transport links are improving but remain inadequate. It must be considered that many customers of the Dominos pizza franchise will travel to the facility by car.

“The premises which is the subject of this application is located at a particular ‘pinch point’ at the entrance to the Hazelwood Shopping Centre.

“There is no parking directly outside the premises, and the situation regarding land ownership dictates this situation cannot change, and while there is parking within the centre, this tends to be in short supply at times.

“Should the change of use be permitted under the applicant’s proposals, human nature is such that cars will tend to get double parked directly outside the premises leading to gridlock.”

Cork City Council granted permission for the development on May 9 subject to 16 conditions.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on May 25. The case is due to be decided by September 27 next.