Calls for more public toilets and sensory play areas in Cork city

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 10:32

“We are calling for sensory play areas to be installed in playgrounds across Cork city, so that there is access to play and learning for all children."
Labour representative in Cork city, Peter Horgan, has called for more public toilets and for sensory play areas.

With a vision for a more autism-friendly city, Mr Horgan called on Government to ensure that public spaces are suitable for all families.

“It would make a huge difference to families to ensure everyone is involved and catered for. We must begin the process of making Cork an autism-friendly city. It would send such a message around the world that we are a city of welcomes. It cannot be just a headline, though. It must be buttressed with proper footpaths, safe crossings, and a real commitment from the powers that be.”

Mr Horgan also said that the majority of towns and villages have few if any public toilets and said that the situation in Cork city is no different.

“I am calling on the government to make provision for opening well-resourced public toilets in areas where people are meeting and at the times that they tend to congregate.

“Public toilets are essential and long overdue in Cork city.

“Moreover, the provision of toilet and seating facilities is an equality issue: For older persons, those with young children, those without money to spend in private enterprise, and those with a disability, access to a toilet can be the difference between communities being accessible or not.”

He said there has been a “missed opportunity by the Government to have a vision for our public spaces”, which he said has been highlighted by the pandemic.

“Local spaces need to be better equipped to host the outdoor summer to which we have all been looking forward.”

