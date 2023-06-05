'Huge progress' made on Cork's new Michael Collins statue 

“Huge progress” has been made on the new Michael Collins statue for Cork, which is said to be on track to be unveiled in August as planned.

Last September, a motion proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Shane O’Callaghan was passed by the members of Cork City Council, asking the local authority to facilitate the placing of a statue of Collins in the city centre, with the funds raised by the Michael Collins 100 Committee - a non-political organisation dedicated to honouring the legacy of Collins.

The statue, based on the iconic 1922 photograph of Collins with a Pierce bicycle, is set to be located on Grand Parade close to the city library.

According to an update from the Michael Collins Centre, the project is progressing well.

“Sculptor Kevin Holland has been making huge progress with the new statue over the last number of months and in a few weeks the sculpture will be cast in bronze.

“Clonakilty sign artist Tomás Tuipéar is also working on a great design for the inscribed stone, which will be set into the pavement around the statue in Cork City Centre.

“Everything is on schedule for the unveiling in August and work will begin soon on the statue site in the Grand Parade,” the museum said in a post on its Facebook page at the weekend.

The site on Grand Parade where the new statue is to be placed has historical links to Collins as on March 12, 1922 the so-called ‘Big Fella’ attended a Pro Treaty rally on Grand Parade with a number of his fellow Pro Treaty TDs.

That day, Collins delivered a passionate speech to a crowd of what was reported to have been around 50,000 people.

The new statue is planned to be unveiled on August 20, just before the 101st anniversary of Collins’ death.

Anyone who makes a donation can request and will receive a special commemorative certificate.

For further information or to make a donation see www.michaelcollinsstatue.com.