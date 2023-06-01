Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 15:51

Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager

Both persons have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.
Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager

Two individuals have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after last week’s game at Turner's Cross. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Breda Graham

Cork City FC has confirmed that two individuals have received lifetime bans from Turner’s Cross as a result of their actions after last week’s game against Shamrock Rovers.

Both persons have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.

Cork City FC had previously condemned the abuse directed at Stephen Bradley following the League of Ireland game at Turner's Cross on Friday last, saying it would work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and apologising to Mr Bradley for the actions of the individuals.

Mr Bradley had called for lifetime bans for the City fans that sang “disgusting” songs about his son and Cork City owner Dermot Usher posted on social media following the incident confirming that lifetime bans would be given out to those involved.

In a statement issued by Cork City FC on Thursday, the club confirmed that investigations into the matter by the relevant authorities are ongoing and that the club has offered “full support and cooperation” with the process.

The club wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy with regard to abuse of this nature.

“We also commend all of those who have shown their support and solidarity with Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of this incident,” the statement read.

Read More

Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade finds forever home

More in this section

Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade finds forever home Dog rescued by Cork City Fire Brigade finds forever home
South Docks redevelopment a 'shot in the arm for Cork' South Docks redevelopment a 'shot in the arm for Cork'
gavel Suspended sentence for man who exposed himself to urinate on Patrick Street
<p>Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in West Cork this morning.</p>

Gardaí appealing for witnesses following serious collision in West Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more