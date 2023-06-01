Cork City FC issues two lifetime bans for abuse toward Shamrock Rovers manager

Cork City FC has confirmed that two individuals have received lifetime bans from Turner’s Cross as a result of their actions after last week’s game against Shamrock Rovers.

Both persons have admitted their involvement in directing abuse at Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley and have apologised for their behaviour.

Cork City FC had previously condemned the abuse directed at Stephen Bradley following the League of Ireland game at Turner's Cross on Friday last, saying it would work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and apologising to Mr Bradley for the actions of the individuals.

Mr Bradley had called for lifetime bans for the City fans that sang “disgusting” songs about his son and Cork City owner Dermot Usher posted on social media following the incident confirming that lifetime bans would be given out to those involved.

In a statement issued by Cork City FC on Thursday, the club confirmed that investigations into the matter by the relevant authorities are ongoing and that the club has offered “full support and cooperation” with the process.

The club wishes to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy with regard to abuse of this nature.

“We also commend all of those who have shown their support and solidarity with Stephen Bradley and his family in the aftermath of this incident,” the statement read.