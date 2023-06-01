Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 07:59

'Personal trainer and cocaine do not go,' judge says at Cork District Court

Judge Colm Roberts commented during the hearing at Cork District Court: “Personal trainer and cocaine do not go.”
A personal trainer who was caught with cocaine for his own use was ordered to do a community service order to avoid jail. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A personal trainer who was caught with cocaine for his own use was ordered to do a community service order to avoid jail.

Judge Colm Roberts commented during the hearing at Cork District Court: “Personal trainer and cocaine do not go.” 27-year-old Brian Manning of Sydney Park, Wellington Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to the offence of having the drug for his own use.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on August 14 2021 at Grand Parade, gardaí were notified by a passer-by of drug use in plain sight of the public. Gardaí approached and one of the men was sniffing a substance off his wrist.

This man – Brian Manning – was searched at the scene and found to have a small bag of cocaine worth €100 in his possession. Judge Colm Roberts said the accused could do 80 hours of community service instead of two months in prison.

