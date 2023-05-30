Cork Harbour Festival to kick off this weekend

Cork Harbour and the River Lee take centre stage this weekend as Cork Harbour Festival starts a packed festival programme across 10 days from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 11.

The festival will highlight the choice of attractions and activities, heritage sites, cultural experiences and stories there are to discover in Cork city and harbour.

With over 80 events from 50 event providers to explore in this year’s festival programme, and with many offered for free or discounted, there is plenty to choose from.

Ardmore Shipping training for the Ocean to City Race which takes place this Saturday, June 3, as part of Cork Harbour Festival from June 2-11. Picture: Clare Keogh

Cork Harbour is one of the largest natural harbours in the world and the Cork Harbour Festival offers countless ways to explore it.

Running throughout the festival are loads of family activities and entertainment, and excitement is building ahead of the return of Ocean to City: An Rás Mór, which takes place on Saturday, June 3.

The race is one of the most ambitious rowing and paddling spectacles in Ireland, and Cork Harbour will come alive with colour and activity as 550 Irish and international participants will compete in a gruelling race across the harbour.

Participants are travelling from across Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States and will bring some 200 boats to the event.

On the day, there will be family-friendly entertainment at various vantage points along Cork Harbour, including Cobh, Monkstown, Blackrock and Cork city.

At the finish line at Lapp’s Quay, onlookers will be able to enjoy the big spectacle with entertainment, live commentary, and food from 1.30pm onwards.

Cork Harbour Festival is organised by Meitheal Mara, the community boatyard, training centre and charity located in the heart of Cork city.

The festival is funded by Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland, and made possible with the help of 50 event partners and many volunteers.

For a full programme of festival events, see corkharbourfestival.com.