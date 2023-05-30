Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 07:00

Cork runner Mícheál, 70, vows to keep on running toward 500th marathon

Mícheál Ó hAodáin is determined to succeed in making it to his 500th marathon and insists he will keep up the pastime for as long as he can
Mícheál Ó hAodáin who is preparing to take part in his 390th marathon at 70-years-old

Sarah Horgan

A FORMER community Garda braving his 390th marathon at 70-years-old said he has no plans to hang up his running shoes anytime soon.

On the contrary, Mícheál Ó hAodáin is determined to succeed in making it to his 500th marathon and insists he will keep up the pastime for as long as he can.

Mícheál, who lives in Ballygarvan, realised the importance of supporting charities during his 25 years as a community garda in Bishopstown. He subsequently worked as a lecturer at UCC’s School of Applied Social Studies for 18 years.

The fitness fanatic, who is training for the Cork City Marathon on June 4, is also a member of the UCC Staff Athletic Club, Cork Business Houses Athletics Association, and Marathon Club Ireland. The marathon will cover 42.195km taking athletes through Cork city.

Mícheál will be using the opportunity to raise vital funds for the Westgate Foundation which supports older people in the community.

The cause is extremely close to his heart given that he volunteers with the organisation. Funds raised will go towards a new bus for the centre to make services accessible for more older people.

“Like all organisations we are trying to do the best we can,” he said.

“Any funding we have will go towards buses to help people with mobility issues and wheelchair users access the centre for day services as well as be independent. There are always people who assume that a family member can provide transport, but that’s not always possible. Families have commitments such as collecting kids from school and dropping them for after-school activities. It’s not always possible for families to drop everything so it’s really important that people have that extra support.”

Mícheál has come a long way since running his first marathon in 1999.

“After I ran the first one, I said ‘never again’. Now I’m hoping to make it to 500. I’ll see where it goes from there. I’ve gone through a lot of runners to date. As long as I can dodge the aches and pains, I’ll still be running marathons. I normally do 20,000 steps a day.”

Mícheál was forced to put his marathon dreams on hold for a time after being diagnosed with covid-19 last year.

“I got covid last year and I really struggled to get my energy back or even get to a stage where I was back breathing properly. Luckily, I recovered well enough to be able to run again.”

The marathon legend said that any donation for the Westgate Foundation in Ballincollig is welcome.

“I know that even getting people to donate is a big ask. I don’t have a figure in mind. Whatever we can get together, we will be very grateful for.”

Mícheál Ó hAodáin’s fundraising page is available to view online at eventmaster.ie.

