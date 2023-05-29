Ryanair announces new service from Cork to one of Spain’s ‘most alluring and attractive cities’

A new Ryanair service to one of Spain’s “most alluring and attractive cities” is set to take off from Cork Airport this June bank holiday weekend.

The new Seville service will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday and will be the tenth Spanish destination operating from Cork Airport this summer.

“Seville is described as one of Spain’s most alluring and attractive cities and is a wonderful addition to the excellent range of destinations available direct from Cork Airport this summer,” Barry Holland, communications manager at Cork Airport said.

“We’re confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond.”

Rubén López Pulido, director at the Spanish tourism office in Ireland said Seville, located in the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain, is a city that “really leaves its mark”.

“With this new route, Irish people have the opportunity to not only continue enjoying the world-class enogastronomy of the city and the region but also discover new experiences in Seville with such different events such as the Latin Grammy Awards next November or the women's Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup,” he added.

Additionally, Ryanair today announced that it has added one extra flight per week from Cork to the East Midlands as part of the company’s biggest-ever summer schedule.

Ryanair currently operates two weekly flights from Cork Airport to East Midlands Airport but, due to customer demand, will increase to three weekly flights from June 6 into winter ’23.