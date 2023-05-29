Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 20:03

Ryanair announces new service from Cork to one of Spain’s ‘most alluring and attractive cities’

The new Seville service will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday and will be the tenth Spanish destination operating from Cork Airport this summer.
Ryanair announces new service from Cork to one of Spain’s ‘most alluring and attractive cities’

(From L-R) Pictured at Cork Airport, celebrating the new Ryanair service to Seville were Reuben Lopez Pulido, director at the Spanish tourism office; Sara Rivero Lopez, media manager at the Spanish tourism office; Tara Finn, head of aviation business development at Cork Airport; Kathryn MacDonnell, travel trade manager at the Spanish tourism office and Berta Casalinas, Spanish tourism office. Photo: Brian Lougheed

Amy Nolan

A new Ryanair service to one of Spain’s “most alluring and attractive cities” is set to take off from Cork Airport this June bank holiday weekend.

The new Seville service will operate twice weekly on Monday and Thursday and will be the tenth Spanish destination operating from Cork Airport this summer.

“Seville is described as one of Spain’s most alluring and attractive cities and is a wonderful addition to the excellent range of destinations available direct from Cork Airport this summer,” Barry Holland, communications manager at Cork Airport said. 

“We’re confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond.” 

Rubén López Pulido, director at the Spanish tourism office in Ireland said Seville, located in the autonomous community of Andalusia in southern Spain, is a city that “really leaves its mark”.

“With this new route, Irish people have the opportunity to not only continue enjoying the world-class enogastronomy of the city and the region but also discover new experiences in Seville with such different events such as the Latin Grammy Awards next November or the women's Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup,” he added.

Additionally, Ryanair today announced that it has added one extra flight per week from Cork to the East Midlands as part of the company’s biggest-ever summer schedule.

Ryanair currently operates two weekly flights from Cork Airport to East Midlands Airport but, due to customer demand, will increase to three weekly flights from June 6 into winter ’23.

Read More

Ryanair add extra flight each week from Cork Airport to UK destination 

More in this section

Radio host will continue to present show from studios in Cork and Dublin for the time being, High Court hears Radio host will continue to present show from studios in Cork and Dublin for the time being, High Court hears
Ballincollig man on heroin dealing, money laundering charges Ballincollig man on heroin dealing, money laundering charges
Frankie Dunne’s killer appeals conviction Frankie Dunne’s killer appeals conviction
#summer travelcork airport
<p>A 50-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault causing harm to her own sister at Mallow railway station on Sunday, May 28, in a case where she allegedly said, “she deserved it.” </p>

Woman charged with assault causing harm to her sister 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event
West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more