Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 13:37

Ryanair add extra flight each week from Cork Airport to UK destination 

Ryanair currently operates two weekly flights from Cork Airport to East Midlands Airport but, due to customer demand, will increase to three weekly flights from June 6 into Winter ’23.
Ryanair airplane takes off from Cork Airport. Pic: Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

One extra flight per week has been added from Cork to East Midlands with Ryanair as part of the companys biggest ever Summer schedule.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan, said: 

“Ryanair’s biggest ever Cork schedule just got even bigger with the addition of another weekly flight from Cork to East Midlands starting from 6th June and continuing into Winter ’23.

"Corkonians will now have even more choice and flexibility for their summer getaways with three weekly flights from Cork to East Midlands now available to book on Ryanair.com, adding to the more than 270 weekly flights across 29 routes that Ryanair currently operates to/from Cork Airport, spanning the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy."

To mark the good news, we are offering fares from just €29.99 for travel until Oct ’23.

