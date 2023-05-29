Groups nominated for Lord Mayor's Social Inclusion, Advocacy and Integration award 

Shortlisted under the Social Inclusion, Advocacy and Integration category are Downs Syndrome Cork Charity Shop, Cathedral Seniors, and the Irish Pakistani Community of Cork.

Tricia Harrington of Cathedral Seniors, which was set up last June as a result of reintroducing seniors in the local and surrounding community to society after Covid-19, highlighted the importance of being nominated and shortlisted for the awards.

“It’s important to be nominated for the award firstly because of the organisers dedication to the group, the volunteers who give their time each week and because the ladies continue to attend which makes it a team effort by all involved,” she said.

She said the group meets each Wednesday in the visitors centre and currently has a membership of 30 people who take part in activities such as bingo, mindfulness, dancing, quizzes, and flower arranging to name.

She said that each of the morning activities ends with a cuppa and a chat, through which many people have developed new friendships.

Fahmeda Naheed of the Irish Pakistani Community in Cork said the group is as important for Cork as other local groups as there are thousands of Irish Pakistanis living in all parts of Cork and said she feels so excited to be nominated for the award.

“It makes us realise that the world does not need to tolerate but celebrate each other. It shows that each community is important and welcomed.

“The work of all communities is essential for the development of individuals, groups, organisations and societies, through such acknowledgments and award nominations, the communities feel proud, integrated, and inclusive in Irish society which strengthens all of us as the Irish nation as a whole.”

Also shortlisted in this group is Downs Syndrome Cork Charity Shop, a team of dedicated volunteers who play a vital role in ensuring the provision of a number of essential services for children and adults with Down syndrome, and their families.