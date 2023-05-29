'We face new challenges everyday': Volunteers to be celebrated at awards ceremony

SHORTLISTED under the Social Services, Charities, and Environment category are Douglas/ Frankfield Men’s Shed, Blackpool Youth Club, Support After Crime, and Douglas Young at Heart Seniors.

Those that were nominated in this category included charitable providers, children and youth services, age-friendly services, civic participation, community watch, emergency support, housing estate management, area clean-up, and housing agencies.

Vice-chairperson of Blackpool Youth Club Frank Leahy said the club is delighted to receive this nomination “as it acknowledges that even now, almost 50 years after we started this journey, our presence is as needed now as it was then”.

“We face new challenges every day but our dedicated group of volunteer leaders rally together to get the job done,” he said.

Mr Leahy said the club was formed in 1974 to provide a safe haven where the children of Blackpool and surrounding areas could interact under trained adult supervision — an ethos they still have today.

He said it is great to be recognised, not just for the club itself but more importantly as a recognition of those important leaders of the past who are sadly no longer with us, such as Dave Mackey, Ger Manning, John Dennehy, and many others.

Support After Crime’s director of services Sally Hanlon said the team is thrilled to be recognised for its efforts in supporting those who have been victims of any category of crime, including domestic crime and sexual crime.

Sally Hanlon of the Support after Crime Service.Picture Des Barry

“We’re thrilled to get that acknowledgement because we’re funded by the Department of Justice but we’re kind of sailing alone and we do get acknowledgement from the people who use the service but it’s nice to get an outside acknowledgement for the service,” she said.

“I think it’s extremely important to have a service like ours because they [victims] have nowhere else to go. When they become a victim of crime, irrespective of what the crime is, they’re lost so they need information on the criminal justice system and an approximate time frame for how long their case would take and we take them step by step through that.

“We give them acknowledgement and a safe space to tell their story. Our volunteers and myself are trained to show respect and kindness and understanding to those who avail of the service.”

Phil Goodman of Douglas Young at Heart Seniors said she is delighted to be shortlisted and said it is fantastic for the organisation’s members and volunteers to be recognised for their hard work and dedication, without which she said Douglas Young at Heart would not exist.

Touching on how difficult the pandemic was for the elderly in particular, she said Douglas Young at Heart’s Caring phone service saw many elderly people in the area receive a phone call from a friendly volunteer, who checked in and made sure they had everything they needed.

She said the service has proved to be a lifeline for many, with more than 200 people using the service each week.

Douglas Young at Heart trip to Kerry. (left) Phil Goodman and some of the attendees about to board the bus prior to departure. Pic: Larry Cummins

The group also ensured the supply of personal alarms for people who needed them and continued its food programme, which was also a huge support to the elderly in the community during the covid pandemic.

This year, Douglas Young at Heart is celebrating 21 years, which will be marked with the making of a documentary that Ms Goodman said will give an insight into how the organisation helps people to live their best lives.

The organisation works closely with community gardaí, local businesses, Cork City Council and Cork County Council, The Echo, and Douglas GAA Club and provides activities to help older people to reconnect with others and get out and enjoy their lives. Activities include tai chi, bingo, steps challenges, line dancing, curling, cards, inter-generational quizzes, health talks, and trips.

Douglas/Frankfield Men’s Shed provides support, information, and resources to its members by listening and responding to members’ concerns, a cornerstone of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association ethos.

The men’s shed aims to make it as easy as possible for men in the community to come together, seek support, and openly share their worries or concerns with others.