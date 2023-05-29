Art, music and dance to the fore of this year's Lord Mayor award nominations 

There were many community groups that do inspirational work in Cork nominated under the Arts, Culture, Recreation, and Sports category at this year’s awards.

The groups nominated are involved in the arts, Irish language activities, festivals, sport, music, poetry, and multicultural activities within the community.

Of those nominated, the shortlisted groups include Mayfield Arts Centre, Club Ceoil Ballyphehane, and Aatma Indian Dance Troupe.

Maurice Dineen of Club Ceoil Ballyphehane expressed the group’s delight at being shortlisted within this category at this year’s awards.

“We are delighted to be nominated for the award this year. Our volunteers work hard and it's nice to be recognised for the endless hours people give to Club Ceoil to make it all happen,” he told The Echo.

Club Ceoil Ballyphehane is a voluntary-run traditional music and set-dancing group in the heart of the community offering low-cost affordable classes.

“We are lucky to have the support of local councillors from Cork City Council who contribute with ward funds on an annual basis. We often source and purchase instruments for our students too,” Mr Dineen said.

“A lot of our classes are intergenerational which allows passing on traditions and crafts from old to young. There are a lot of Ukrainian adults coming to the classes for the past year, we have made them feel welcome and we are delighted they are now part of our community.” Dr Lekha Menon Margassery of the Aatma Indian Dance Troupe said they were “honoured, humbled and awestruck” when they heard they had been shortlisted for the awards.

Aatma, which means soul, is the embodiment of the spirit of diversity. The dance troupe Aatma was founded in 2018 by Dr Lekha Menon who had the vision to create a platform for both students and alumni of University College Cork to express their passion for Indian dances.

The troupe currently consists of dancers from all over India who aspire to articulate their culture through different dance forms and music across classical, semi-classical, folk and Bollywood.

“We would like to thank the Corkonians for accepting Team Aatma and supporting us. We hope to continue our journey of dance with the love and support of the Cork community,” Dr Lekha Menon said.

Also shortlisted under this category is Mayfield Arts Centre, a local community environment that provides art and creative paths for people who wouldn't usually get a chance to express themselves in such a manner. It is a space where people feel safe and gain confidence in themselves.