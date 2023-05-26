Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 17:01

'I'll do it for you, boy' - Man tells judge he will undergo treatment for addiction issue

Dylan Jackson of no fixed address appeared at Cork District Court where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges such as thefts of small items in Cork city.
When asked by the judge if he would engage with addiction services, Dylan Jackson replied: “I’ll do it for you, boy.”

Liam Heylin

A 24-year-old man facing sentence for persistent small scale shoplifting in Cork city was asked by the judge if he would undergo treatment for addiction difficulties and he replied: “I’ll do it for you, boy.” 

Defence solicitor Michael Quinlan said of the minor offences on which Jackson appeared in court, “he has a heroin addiction and you can see from the thefts it is basically a cry for help. There was no violence in relation to the thefts. There was no great value in the items stolen. It is a cry for help.” 

Judge John King asked: “But is he willing to take help?” Dylan Jackson said: “I want treatment, Judge. Jail ain't the answer for everyone – that’s all I can say.” 

Judge King said he would give the young man bail and direct him to engage with the probation service. He has to sign on three times a week at Anglesea Street garda station.

“I will put it back for a month to ensure engagement. If there is not engagement I will proceed to sentence. Will you engage with the treatment services?” Judge King asked.

Jackson replied: “I’ll do it for you, boy.”

