Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 19:18

Drunk cyclist called garda ‘a f***er and a prick’ in Cork city

The cyclist followed a concerned citizen to Anglesea Street garda station and caused such a disturbance in the public office that he was convicted and fined for his drunken behaviour
Drunk cyclist called garda ‘a f***er and a prick’ in Cork city

30-year-old Patrick O’Callaghan of Scotsman Road, Monkstown, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of being drunk and a danger, and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Liam Heylin

A cyclist was so drunk as he cycled home that a member of the public stopped him because of concerns for his safety, and told him he was bringing his bicycle to a garda station.

The cyclist followed the concerned citizen to Anglesea Street garda station and caused such a disturbance in the public office that he was convicted and fined for his drunken behaviour.

30-year-old Patrick O’Callaghan of Scotsman Road, Monkstown, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of being drunk and a danger, and engaging in threatening behaviour.

The incident occurred at 11.30 pm on May 5.

Garda Darren Ronan was on duty at the station when he first noticed the defendant had a minor cut to his right hand. The guard asked him about it. The defendant responded by calling him “a fucker and a prick.” 

Garda Ronan repeatedly told the young man to calm down but he said again, “You are nothing but a fucker and a prick, I don’t want you near me.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused had been convicted of drink driving previously.

Defence solicitor, Michael Quinlan said the defendant was disqualified from driving because of that conviction and that was why he was cycling home.

“A member of the public stopped him and took the bike off him and said he was going to Anglesea Street station with the bike. Mr O’Callaghan went with him,” Mr Quinlan said.

The solicitor added that the only member of the public present in the station was the man who intervened and took the bicycle there.

Judge John King said, “They took the bike off him because of his condition.” He convicted and fined him €400 for his threatening behaviour and took the drunkenness charge into consideration.

More in this section

Bail refused for man, 37, accused of rape Bail refused for man, 37, accused of rape
Cork's Tina Turner tribute act, endorsed by icon herself, pledges to "keep her music alive" Cork's Tina Turner tribute act, endorsed by icon herself, pledges to "keep her music alive"
Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm Cork singer to perform on Ryan Tubridy's final Late Late Show after 14 years at the helm
#courtscork courtcourts
Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning

Cork City Council community wardens to undertake a campaign of industrial action tomorrow morning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good West Cork Irish Whiskey: Green has never tasted so good
Water of life Water of life
National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more