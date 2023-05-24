Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in collision in north Cork

TRIBUTES have been paid to a man in his 40s, who died following a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a motorcycle in north Cork on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.15pm on Tuesday, May 23 at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. "Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow garda station on 022 31450, the garda confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” the spokesman said.

Fine Gael councillor for the Kanturk-Mallow Municipal District, John Paul O’Shea, offered his sympathies to everyone involved. “It is very sad. They are a local family. I just want to offer my sympathies to everyone involved.

"We are very saddened to hear about another fatal accident in the north Cork area.

"It is very tough to comprehend."

Fianna Fáil councillor, Bernard Moynihan, added: “The entire community are numb. It is very sad news. I wish to offer my sympathies to the family. The family are well known and well respected.”