Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 15:49

Cork City Council approves plans for riverside walkway

The walkway will link in with an existing path to create a more extensive amenity.
Cork City Council has approved a proposed riverside walkway, which when complete is set to provide an “excellent amenity” connecting the city centre to the west of the city.

Amy Nolan

Last November, Bon Secours Health System CLG lodged an application with the local authority seeking permission for the development of the walkway which will connect to the hospital on College Road.

It will be developed at the southern end of the former Western Star pub site, purchased by the Bons a number of years ago, and will connect to the UCC Castlewhite apartments located to the east of the site.

The development site runs under the Western Road Avenue Bridge, leading to the Bon Secours Hospital building.

The Bon Secours Hospital car park and existing section of the riverwalk is located to the west and northwest of the site with the River Lee running along the southern boundary of the development site.

One report submitted with the application states that the aim of the project is to create a “safe, publicly and universally accessible pedestrian path connecting the UCC Western Gateway through the Bon Secours Site with the UCC Castlewhite apartments site, and UCC campus”.

Another document stated that the development would provide an “excellent amenity to the citizens of Cork creating a scenic and biodiversity rich riverside walk connecting the city centre to west of the city”.

Cork City Council approved the proposal subject to the condition that the development be carried out in accordance with the plans submitted at the time the application was lodged and as per further information submitted to the local authority in April.

planningcork city council
