Funding sought for pedestrian crossings near two Cork schools

CORK City Council is seeking funding from the Department of Transport for the delivery of two pedestrian crossings near primary schools in Churchfield and Grange.

The proposed crossings, one at the junction of St Colmcille’s Road and Churchfield Way Lower near Scoil Padre Pio and the other near Scoil Niocláis in Grange, were two projects unsuccessful in securing funding from the Department of Transport’s low cost safety improvement scheme.

Six other projects the council applied for finance to carry out were successful in securing funding.

However, following a motion tabled by Sinn Féin councillors at the last full council meeting, Cork City Council is to write to the department to renew its appeal for funding and to request a timeline for progressing each of the schemes.

The need for a pedestrian crossing near Scoil Padre Pio had been highlighted by local councillors and by parents of pupils in the school, who in 2021 petitioned for the crossing to be developed.

Speaking to The Echo earlier this month, Sinn Féin council Mick Nugent said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” to learn that the crossing had not secured funding.

“It went out for Section 38 planning process, which is a public consultation process.

“My understanding was that it wouldn’t have went out for Section 38 unless it was going to be funded.”

Meanwhile his party colleague, Cork South-Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire expressed disappointment over the lack of funding for the crossing in Grange.

“It’s baffling and extremely concerning that a decision to install a pedestrian crossing on Bellevue Road, which is an extremely busy road and which school-going children and their parents must use to get to Scoil Niocláis, has been unsuccessful in securing funding from the Department of Transport,” he said.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said that the pedestrian crossing was “badly needed” and called on the Department of Transport to reverse its decision.

Speaking at the council meeting earlier this month, Mr Nugent said he believed the “case has been made for the need for these two pedestrian crossings” and said he was seeking a swift response from the Department on the matter.