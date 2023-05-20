Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 11:11

Cork parents turning to loan sharks to meet Communion costs, claims councillor

He is proposing an alternative secular celebration called ‘Graduation’ to be held in the final month of primary school
Independent Cllr Ken O'Flynn said rising costs around the religious rite-of-passage have become a source of anxiety for parents, with some approaching him in tears due to the exorbitant cost of Communion dresses

Eoin Kelleher

PARENTS desperate to kit out their children for First Holy Communion Day are in some cases turning to loan sharks for money to buy expensive suits and dresses, according to a Cork City Councillor.

Independent Cllr Ken O'Flynn said rising costs around the religious rite-of-passage have become a source of anxiety for parents, with some approaching him in tears due to the exorbitant cost of Communion dresses.

“In some cases, parents are opting for credit union high interest short term loans and in some cases moneylenders,” he said.

In 2019 surveys indicated an eight per cent increase in the average cost of First Holy Communion celebrations, with some parents reportedly spending upwards of €3,000, leading to financial distress and even the consideration of high-interest loans or moneylenders, he said.

Mr O'Flynn said he has listened to families' concerns and emphasised that the true focus of First Holy Communion is the spiritual growth of the child. 

“The rising costs put undue pressure on parents and detract from the significance of the ceremony.” 

Mr O’Flynn is proposing an alternative secular celebration called ‘Graduation’ to be held in the final month of primary school. 

“This alternative would offer parents the chance for their children to receive the sacrament without the added stress and expense of a First Holy Communion ceremony.” 

Mr O’Flynn is calling for the church and schools to work together to alleviate the financial burden on families.

“The true essence of First Holy Communion should be preserved, and its spiritual significance emphasised. I hope that this proposal will prompt practical action that will ensure that all families can participate in First Holy Communion without financial difficulty,” he added.

