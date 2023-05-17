Jail for pathological liar who made 'a dizzying number of allegations', many of them of horrifying sexual abuse 

A pathological liar, who made ‘a dizzying number of allegations’ – many of them of horrifying sexual abuse – against numerous professional people she encountered in her life, has been jailed for four years.

43-year-old Sonya Egan is currently on hunger strike in Limerick prison and refused to come to Cork Circuit Criminal Court or to attend by video link for her sentencing.

Judge Catherine Staines said the court would not be manipulated by the actions of a woman who had shown a capacity to be extremely manipulative.

Judge Staines jailed her for a total of six years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

While the contents of the victim impact statements were not disclosed in open court, Judge Staines said they were the most harrowing victim impact statements she had ever read.

“I cannot begin to understand the harm and devastation caused to these unfortunate, professional people,” she said.

The judge said she would respect the privacy of the victims but would refer in summary to some of their contents.

“One victim was accused of rape and sexual abuse," she stated. "A letter of complaint was sent to his employer, to An Garda Síochána and to the Minister for Health. While formal investigations were taking place he had to stand aside. His reputation was ruined. It effectively ended his whole career. Ms Egan contacted RTÉ and Prime Time (no programme was ever made) and she also used social media – she was allowed to use social media to disseminate lies about him.

“Another victim was accused of running a paedophile ring," the judge added. "He had given his life to child protection. She wrote to his employer, wrote to the police and there were hours and hours of garda interviews.

"She destroyed his career and caused huge emotional trauma.”

The judge said this victim, whose life’s work was dedicated to protecting children, had to talk to his own children about what a paedophile ring is, because of the allegations that Sonya Egan had put into circulation on social media.

Another victim expressed the hope that Sonya Egan would never again be able to do this to another person.

The victims did not want to be identified and discretion was sought by the prosecution in this regard, not least in light of the false sexual allegations made against some of the parties.

It was her own defence counsel, Ronan Munro, who said the vast number of false complaints made by Sonya Egan was dizzying.

More to follow