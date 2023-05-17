Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 14:35

Glanmire project has plans revised by its developers

The construction company is also seeking permission for a neighbourhood centre to include the conversion of the former coach house on site to provide an 81 child space crèche, a retail unit and a community building
Glanmire project has plans revised by its developers

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has lodged an application with Cork City Council for the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) which includes a mix of houses and apartments/duplex units at a site within the townland of Ballinglanna on the eastern edge of Glanmire village.

Amy Nolan

THE developers behind a residential scheme earmarked for lands in Glanmire have submitted revised proposals, seeking permission to increase the number of units to 130.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has lodged an application with Cork City Council for the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) which includes a mix of houses and apartments/duplex units at a site within the townland of Ballinglanna on the eastern edge of Glanmire village.

They propose the construction of 31 houses – a mix of three and two bed semi-detached and townhouse/terraced units and 99 apartments/duplex units comprising a mix of one, two and three-bed units. These units would be contained in five separate blocks which would range in height from two to five storeys.

The construction company is also seeking permission for a neighbourhood centre to include the conversion of the former coach house on site to provide an 81 child space crèche, a retail unit and a community building.

Associated ancillary development works would include the provision of bicycle and car parking spaces, landscaping works and the creation of open space areas.

A description of the proposed development states that the proposed development would replace the neighbourhood centre and 126 residential units previously permitted by An Bord Pleanála.

Some of the changes include a proposed increase of residential units from 126 to 130; a reduction in car parking from 207 spaces to 191 with bicycle parking increasing from 46 to 97; a proposed increase to the size of the crèche and reduction to a community building from 800sqm to 346sqm.

PLANNING STATEMENT

A planning statement prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the construction company states that the lands to the north and west form part of a wider residential development permitted under An Bord Pleanála which are currently under construction.

The proposed scheme, the statement says, forms part of the previously permitted Strategic Housing Development (SHD) application that encompasses 31.5 hectares in total and includes the provision of more than 600 residential units.

“The proposed development will see the completion of the Ballinglanna residential area in a manner which promotes compact growth in a location contiguous to the existing urban footprint where it can be easily served by public transport, walking and cycling,” the statement contends.

Read More

Young people on waiting lists turning to Childline for support 

More in this section

North Cork school unveils €10m state-of-the-art extension North Cork school unveils €10m state-of-the-art extension
Cork southside area facing further water and traffic disruptions Cork southside area facing further water and traffic disruptions
Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning'  Gareth O’Callaghan: 'I took my first few baby steps unaided this morning' 
planningcork constructioncork city councilcork development
<p>Responding to a query from The Echo, a garda spokesperson has said: “Gardaí at Midleton continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of juvenile skeletal remains in Killeagh, Co. Cork on the 23rd of September 2022.</p>

Gardaí continue to investigate discovery of baby's skeletal remains in East Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more