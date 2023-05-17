Glanmire project has plans revised by its developers

THE developers behind a residential scheme earmarked for lands in Glanmire have submitted revised proposals, seeking permission to increase the number of units to 130.

O’Flynn Construction Co Unlimited Company has lodged an application with Cork City Council for the Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) which includes a mix of houses and apartments/duplex units at a site within the townland of Ballinglanna on the eastern edge of Glanmire village.

They propose the construction of 31 houses – a mix of three and two bed semi-detached and townhouse/terraced units and 99 apartments/duplex units comprising a mix of one, two and three-bed units. These units would be contained in five separate blocks which would range in height from two to five storeys.

The construction company is also seeking permission for a neighbourhood centre to include the conversion of the former coach house on site to provide an 81 child space crèche, a retail unit and a community building.

Associated ancillary development works would include the provision of bicycle and car parking spaces, landscaping works and the creation of open space areas.

A description of the proposed development states that the proposed development would replace the neighbourhood centre and 126 residential units previously permitted by An Bord Pleanála.

Some of the changes include a proposed increase of residential units from 126 to 130; a reduction in car parking from 207 spaces to 191 with bicycle parking increasing from 46 to 97; a proposed increase to the size of the crèche and reduction to a community building from 800sqm to 346sqm.

PLANNING STATEMENT

A planning statement prepared by McCutcheon Halley Chartered Planning Consultants on behalf of the construction company states that the lands to the north and west form part of a wider residential development permitted under An Bord Pleanála which are currently under construction.

The proposed scheme, the statement says, forms part of the previously permitted Strategic Housing Development (SHD) application that encompasses 31.5 hectares in total and includes the provision of more than 600 residential units.

“The proposed development will see the completion of the Ballinglanna residential area in a manner which promotes compact growth in a location contiguous to the existing urban footprint where it can be easily served by public transport, walking and cycling,” the statement contends.