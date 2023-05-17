Young people on waiting lists turning to Childline for support 

It comes just weeks before the State Examinations Commission written exams which begin on Wednesday, June 7.
Community Engagement Manager with the the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children(ISPCC) Victoria Howson, who hails from Cork, highlighted the demand for their services with many students on waiting lists for mental health services.
“We know we are dealing with children in the system,” she said.
She described how unresolved mental health issues are leading to some children missing classes.
“Covid has had a huge effect on every human being and it has brought with it a huge amount of confusion and questioning for young people.”
She said this is having a knock-on effect on households.