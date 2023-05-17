Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 06:43

Young people on waiting lists turning to Childline for support 

“Parents and caregivers feel guilty and like they are somehow not enough. They are saying they wish they could go private."
Childline are hearing from Cork students struggling ahead of exams. Stock image. 

Sarah Horgan

A NUMBER of Cork students are being forced to turn to Childline as a means to make it through Leaving Cert exams as they grapple with crippling mental health issues.

It comes just weeks before the State Examinations Commission written exams which begin on Wednesday, June 7.

Community Engagement Manager with the the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children(ISPCC) Victoria Howson, who hails from Cork, highlighted the demand for their services with many students on waiting lists for mental health services.

“We know we are dealing with children in the system,” she said.

She described how unresolved mental health issues are leading to some children missing classes.

“Problematic anxiety is when that anxiety creeps in to the point where you are so overwhelmed you no longer feel motivated. You almost feel paralysed.

“Covid has had a huge effect on every human being and it has brought with it a huge amount of confusion and questioning for young people.”

She said this is having a knock-on effect on households.

“Parents and caregivers feel guilty and like they are somehow not enough. 

"They are saying they wish they could go private and we have to reassure them that private waiting lists are also very long.”

Ms Howson said parents also need support. 

“It can be very tiring for families and that’s why we have the support for parents. A lot of the time we may not be the long-term solution and we don’t want to be that for children coming to us if it’s not going to help. 

"If we can help parents and caregivers who are in their lives for the long term that’s going to be more effective.

“All mental health services including Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services are under strain and lacking in resources at the moment. That is resulting in a strain on everyone so there is more motivation to try and meet a need.”

The Cork woman spoke of how referrals can be difficult due to a gap in mental health services for teenagers.

Services 

Childline has expanded its services to include Space from Anxiety, a free online CBT-based programme created by digital mental health provider SilverCloud. The charity, which comes under the umbrella of the ISPCC, is now offering health and wellbeing programmes designed for teenagers experiencing anxiety as well as the parents and carers of anxious kids and teenagers.

Childline’s 24-hour support line can be contacted free of charge, 365 days a year. Children can chat online at childline.ie or call 1800 66 66 66.

ISPCC provide services, supports and programmes for parents or carers and those working or volunteering in child and youth settings such as schools, clubs, creches among other facilities.

