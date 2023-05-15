Leesiders encouraged to check out events lined up for Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week

Leesiders are being encouraged to check out the line-up of events taking place during Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week, which has been officially launched.

The annual Cork LGBTI+ Awareness Week, the theme of which this year is ‘Together Always – United in Diversity!’, was launched this evening by Cllr John Maher, deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde.

The launch saw the Rainbow Flag raised by the city for a ninth consecutive year, continuing the strong visual display of solidarity with the LGBTI+ community.

Pictured are, Cllr John Maher, deputising for the Lord Mayor and Siobhan O'Dowd, Chairperson LGBTI+ InterAgency Group, members of the LGBTI+ InterAgency Group and guests, at the launch of the 2023 LGBTI+ Awareness Week, IDAHOBIT - Together Always, United in Diversity, at Cork City Hall. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

This year’s awareness week is particularly significant as it marks 30 years since the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland.

It is also a year which saw important hate crime legislation being presented to the Dáil.

“We have progressed as a society in many positive ways,” Labour Party councillor John Maher said.

“Rights have been hard won.

“Rights and equality are even harder to retain and so we must all be watchful and demanding that what is won, is retained and fight harder for LGBTI+ rights and equality which remain outstanding.”

The keynote address of this year’s LGBTI+ Awareness Week was delivered this evening by LGBTI+ activist and campaigner, Arthur Leahy and policy officer with the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, Luna Lara Liboni.

Choral Con Fusion were also present to entertain the large number of attendees at Cork City Council’s civic offices.

The line-up of events this week includes a panel discussion focusing on public services and community organisations responding to hate in Cork City’s Central Library at 2pm tomorrow.

Speakers include Adam Long of NXF, Siobhán O’Donoghue of the Hope & Courage Collective and David O’Brien, Cork City Librarian.

This week will also address other issues facing the LGBTI+ Community and in particular the older members of the community.

On Wednesday, a seminar entitled, Conversations on LGBTI+ Elder Healthcare & Housing will hear presentations from Bob Green, Tonic Housing UK; James Hagan of LGBT Ireland Champions Programme and Fae Fitzgerald of Aisteach Queer Housing Co-op as well as a local panel of housing and healthcare public officials as well as housing bodies, LGBTI NGOs and supportive allies.

Across the city the Rainbow Flag will be raised in many settings, many for the first time, including eldercare settings, GAA clubs and at Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Collins Army Barracks.

For a full list of events taking place visit www.corkcity.ie/lgbti.