Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 08:30

'It nearly destroyed my life', man caught with cocaine tells Cork court

Detective Garda Conor Sweeney said the accused was found with a quantity of cocaine in his vehicle
Liam Heylin

A 37-year-old man who said that cocaine nearly destroyed his life avoided a jail term for dealing the drug as he has just received a three-year suspended sentence.

Daniel Spillane of St. Brigid’s Road, Gurranabraher, Cork, pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply on May 31 2022.

Detective Garda Conor Sweeney said the accused was found with a quantity of cocaine in his vehicle on that date.

The detective said the value of the drugs seized at the time was just over €4,000.

Judge Catherine Staines said that at the time of the drugs seizure last year the accused was not working and was involved in committing this offence in order to feed his own drugs habit.

“I was so bad I just stopped going to work,” the defendant said.

Judge Catherine Staines said, “Cocaine is a very serious addiction.” 

Daniel Spillane agreed and said, “It nearly destroyed my life.” 

He added that he was attending at Narcotics Anonymous and was doing much better in his life now.” 

Judge Staines said that mitigating factors included the fact that he made admissions in a case where it might have been difficult to prove ownership of the drugs.

“His cocaine addiction at the time was out of control and he started sharing it to pay for his own addiction. He has managed to get full time employment and the shock of being arrested was enough to stop him (taking cocaine),” the judge said.

The accused was given a fully suspended sentence of three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

