Cork Harbour Festival to return in June

CORK'S largest celebration of maritime culture, heritage and harbour activities is set to return for 10 days this summer.

Cork Harbour Festival highlights Cork's greatest natural amenities, Cork Harbour and the River Lee, with a programme that includes events around, in and on the harbour and river from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 11.

This year’s festival offers over 80 events in a dozen beautiful locations across Cork City and Cork Harbour, including Crosshaven, Fountainstown, Monkstown, Passage West, Cobh, Spike Island, Haulbowline, East Ferry, Rostellan and city locations such as Cork City Marina, Lee Fields, Blackrock, Bishopstown, Marina Park and Nano Nagle Place.

The main event Ocean to City - An Rás Mór, Ireland’s most ambitious rowing and paddling race takes place on Saturday, June 3, welcoming hundreds of national and international participants as they race 28km through the harbour from Crosshaven to the finish line in Cork city.

Festival Manager Joya Kuin said she is “absolutely thrilled” with this year’s Cork Harbour Festival programme and said it is “a real honour” to work with 50 event partners in Cork City and County in presenting over 80 events and activities on land and on the water.

Lord Mayor of Cork City Councillor Deirdre Forde said Cork City Council is “delighted” to be a major sponsor of the 2023 Cork Harbour Festival which she said showcases the best of what the city has to offer.

“This festival combines heritage and tradition with promotion of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. Festivals like this are a key attraction for tourists to any city and I would recommend everyone to engage whether as a participant or a spectator,” she said.

Mayor of the County of Cork Councillor Danny Collins said Cork County Council is also proud to be a key sponsor of the festival which he described as “a unique celebration of maritime culture and heritage”.

“The programme caters for all interests and ages in locations such as Cobh, Crosshaven, Passage West and Monkstown, while also showcasing the superb offering of our harbour region.

“With the festival attracting many visitors, both domestic and international, Cork Harbour Festival generates significant gains for our local economy. If you’re interested in maritime history, or just looking to try a new and fun activity, I would heartily encourage you to view the fantastic programme for this festival and join us.”

Registration to take part in Ocean to City – An Rás Mór via oceantocity.com closes on May 19 for rowers and May 26 for paddlers.