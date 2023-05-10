Recipient of 2023 'Nobel Prize for the environment' announced as keynote speaker for Cork conference 

AN ocean economist, who won the prestigious 2023 Tyler Prize for the Environment Award, has been announced as the keynote speaker for the inaugural Fair Seas World Ocean Day Conference in Cork next month.

Rashid Sumaila, professor of ocean and fisheries economics at the University of British Columbia, is a joint recipient of the 2023 award often described as the "Nobel Prize for the environment" and will be addressing delegates at the World Ocean Day conference on issues of environmental financing, fisheries and ocean protection.

The first-of-its-kind event at Cork City Hall on Thursday, June 8 will bring together ocean advocates, global experts, government, industry and key stakeholders.

It aims to map out Ireland’s next steps for Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) focusing on designation, management and learning from best practice around the globe.

MPAs are areas of our seas and coasts legally protected from activities that damage the designated habitats, wildlife and natural processes that occur there.

Ireland’s Marine Protected Areas Bill 2023 remains at the pre-legislative stage and Fair Seas, a coalition of Ireland’s leading environmental non-governmental organisations and networks, is calling for ambitious and effective legislation to be brought forward as soon as possible.

Speaking ahead of the conference, campaign manager for Fair Seas, Aoife O’ Mahony said action is needed now to restore critical ocean habitats, safeguard wildlife and help address the climate crisis.

“Our World Ocean Day Conference is about learning from national and international experts and showing how we can apply best practice here," she continued.

Ms O'Mahony said the conference will also include speakers from National Geographic Society, European Environment Agency, the Blue Marine Foundation and Ocean D’Azul.

The Fair Seas World Ocean Day Conference takes place from 9.30am to 5pm in City Hall on June 8.

Registration is now open with ticket prices starting from €75 for students, civil society and environmental non-governmental organisations.

To register visit fairseas.ie.