Cork County pedals into action for Bike Week 2023

Cork County Council is encouraging people of all ages to get on their bike and to discover the joys of cycling as they launch a countywide programme for Bike Week Cork 2023.

During the week-long celebration, running from Saturday May 13 to Sunday May 21, this year’s Bike Week will feature over 250 events organised countywide to mark the many benefits of cycling.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed Bike Week Cork 2023 saying:

“It is fantastic to see so many free and fun events organised this year to celebrate Bike Week Cork. The programme has something for everybody with the largest number of events ever organised for Bike Week across Cork.”

Bike Week is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages to get on a bike, get active and have some fun.

New and devoted cyclists across Cork County are invited to join in the activities and consider making cycling part of their daily routine as a way of commuting to work, to school or for leisure activities.

Mayor Collins continued:

“Recent years have welcomed a renewed appreciation of cycling and an increase in the number of people who are choosing to travel by bike. Bike Week is an opportunity to bring together new, occasional and experienced cyclists to promote cycling as a healthy, fun, low-cost and environmentally friendly way to travel.”

Highlights of Bike Week Cork 2023 includes a community cycle and bike quiz along a section of the Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill Cycleway, a cycle to school event at Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly, a lunchtime cycle from the Technology Park in Clonakilty and a West Cork Mystery Buffet Cycle.

Ida McGowan and Matthew McGowan, Scoil Mhuire Na nGrást Belgooy at the launch of Bike Week 2023 at Cork County Hall.

James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership said: “This year Bike Week Cork will be offering more events than ever before, and Cork Sports Partnership is delighted to support an ever-increasing variety of events to suit different cycling abilities and interests”.

As part of Bike Week Cork 2023 over 250 events are to take place throughout Cork during the weeklong celebration of cycling, following months of collaboration between Cork Sports Partnership, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and multiple Cork cycling organisations, agencies, communities, clubs and schools.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey highlighted plans for increased cycling infrastructure in the county:

“Cycling has a role to play in making our towns and villages easier to get to and get around, and is a key component to design, planning and place making. Cork County Council, with the support of the National Transport Authority, has received increased funding for active travel projects during 2023, which will deliver improved cycling infrastructure across the county.”

This year, Cork County Council will invest over €22 million across a large number of active travel projects, including the completion of further stages of the Dunkettle to Midleton Interurban Cycleway, the commencement of improved cycling facilities in Carrigaline as part of the Carrigaline Transport and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP), active travel interventions across each of our Municipal Districts and the provision of bike parking facilities, making it easier for people to incorporate cycling into their daily activity.

For details of all Bike Week events taking place in Cork County this year, visit www.corkbikeweek.ie