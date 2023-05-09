Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 12:38

Cork County pedals into action for Bike Week 2023

Cork County Council is encouraging people of all ages to get on their bike and to discover the joys of cycling.
Cork County pedals into action for Bike Week 2023

Ida McGowan, Matthew McGowan and Dylan O’Regan, Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooy with Mayor of Cork County Cllr Danny Collins and Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, Kristine Meenaghan and James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership at the launch of Bike Week 2023 at Cork County Hall. 

Elaine Whelan

Cork County Council is encouraging people of all ages to get on their bike and to discover the joys of cycling as they launch a countywide programme for Bike Week Cork 2023.

During the week-long celebration, running from Saturday May 13 to Sunday May 21, this year’s Bike Week will feature over 250 events organised countywide to mark the many benefits of cycling.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed Bike Week Cork 2023 saying:

“It is fantastic to see so many free and fun events organised this year to celebrate Bike Week Cork. The programme has something for everybody with the largest number of events ever organised for Bike Week across Cork.” 

Bike Week is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages to get on a bike, get active and have some fun.

New and devoted cyclists across Cork County are invited to join in the activities and consider making cycling part of their daily routine as a way of commuting to work, to school or for leisure activities.

Mayor Collins continued:

“Recent years have welcomed a renewed appreciation of cycling and an increase in the number of people who are choosing to travel by bike. Bike Week is an opportunity to bring together new, occasional and experienced cyclists to promote cycling as a healthy, fun, low-cost and environmentally friendly way to travel.” 

Highlights of Bike Week Cork 2023 includes a community cycle and bike quiz along a section of the Dunkettle to Carrigtwohill Cycleway, a cycle to school event at Scoil Mhuire na nGrást, Belgooly, a lunchtime cycle from the Technology Park in Clonakilty and a West Cork Mystery Buffet Cycle.

Ida McGowan and Matthew McGowan, Scoil Mhuire Na nGrást Belgooy at the launch of Bike Week 2023 at Cork County Hall. 
Ida McGowan and Matthew McGowan, Scoil Mhuire Na nGrást Belgooy at the launch of Bike Week 2023 at Cork County Hall. 

James Kirby, Cork Sports Partnership said: “This year Bike Week Cork will be offering more events than ever before, and Cork Sports Partnership is delighted to support an ever-increasing variety of events to suit different cycling abilities and interests”.

As part of Bike Week Cork 2023 over 250 events are to take place throughout Cork during the weeklong celebration of cycling, following months of collaboration between Cork Sports Partnership, Cork County Council, Cork City Council and multiple Cork cycling organisations, agencies, communities, clubs and schools.

Read More

'We need local knowledge': Cork TD calls for a delay on BusConnects submissions closure

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey highlighted plans for increased cycling infrastructure in the county:

 “Cycling has a role to play in making our towns and villages easier to get to and get around, and is a key component to design, planning and place making. Cork County Council, with the support of the National Transport Authority, has received increased funding for active travel projects during 2023, which will deliver improved cycling infrastructure across the county.” 

This year, Cork County Council will invest over €22 million across a large number of active travel projects, including the completion of further stages of the Dunkettle to Midleton Interurban Cycleway, the commencement of improved cycling facilities in Carrigaline as part of the Carrigaline Transport and Public Realm Enhancement Plan (TPREP), active travel interventions across each of our Municipal Districts and the provision of bike parking facilities, making it easier for people to incorporate cycling into their daily activity.

For details of all Bike Week events taking place in Cork County this year, visit www.corkbikeweek.ie

More in this section

Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award Former editor of The Echo Maurice Gubbins nominated to receive prestigious civic award
gavel Judge dismisses company's challenge to shareholder's insolvency deal
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Leaving cert student videoed joking about drink driving before crashing causing serious injuries to friends
#cork - newscork cyclingcork county council#sustainability
<p>The small dog is making a full recovery after 'pawsome river rescue' in Cork city Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter</p>

Cork City Fire Brigade save dog in river rescue

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more