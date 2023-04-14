Calls for investment to make Cork harbour and Port of Cork leader in offshore wind energy

CORK harbour and the Port of Cork could become important leaders in offshore wind energy if the right government supports are provided, according to a new report.

A Wind Energy Ireland report cites the Port of Cork as a potential major site for offshore wind energy in Ireland, while the Cork dockyard has plans to expand its port infrastructure so it can be used to build offshore wind farms. However, calls have been made for significant investment to ensure Cork can become a leader in offshore wind energy.

Pat Brennan, Deputy CEO of Doyle Shipping Group, is spearheading plans to make their facility at Cork dockyard a leader in offshore renewable energy development. “We have a fantastic location in Cork which would suit projects off the south and south-east coasts," he said.

"We hope to put forward a planning application for the improvements we need later this year but support from the State, whether directly or through ISIF (Ireland Strategic Investment Fund), would really help to accelerate the process.”

Unless investment in the Port of Cork is delivered, Cork will be unable to emerge as a front runner in offshore wind energy, according to the Cork Chamber of Commerce, which warned that, although Cork has the potential to be a leader in offshore wind energy, other countries are working faster to get ahead.

“The Port of Cork must receive the investment it needs to fully harness the benefits of its strategic location to become a major offshore wind centre," said Director of Public Affairs, Sustainability and Communications at Cork Chamber, Rory Kelleher.

"Its development is of vital importance to the entire economy with major positive knock-on effects including job creation and investment.

“With its unique position as the world’s second-largest natural harbour, Cork has a key role to play in Ireland’s offshore wind and hydrogen story and in its ability to meet its 2030 targets.”

Cork can be at the forefront of Irish wind energy with the right support. Picture: David Creedon

The Irish Port Funding study by Wind Energy Ireland echoes previous calls by Cork Chamber for immediate investment in the port to enable offshore wind development, and warnings about the consequences of inaction and a failure to move fast enough to grasp the renewable energy opportunity.

Justin Moran, Director of External Affairs with Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Wind energy projects off the south coast of Ireland will be critical to cutting our carbon emissions and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels.

“We are going to need ports from which we can build these wind farms and also as homes for O&M bases once the wind farms are operational.

“Cork is well situated to play a key role in this.

"The city has a number of facilities like Port of Cork and Cork dockyard which are already thinking ahead to the opportunities presented by the development of offshore wind energy.

"We want to see Irish wind farms being built and operated from Irish ports, creating jobs and providing investment opportunities for local businesses.

"Cork can be at the forefront of this if the right support is there from Government.”

Cork City Councillor Dan Boyle (GP) said there are major economic benefits from offshore wind developments. “One is the actual energy and the construction of them offshore, the employment opportunities, which spill over especially into the port towns nearest to where the offshore windfarms are going to be located,” he said.

Cllr Boyle also stated that, if the windfarms can be built offshore, this will benefit the service industries located onshore. However, he added that the concern is that the native offshore windfarm industry will not be up and running by the time the first major windfarms are put in place.