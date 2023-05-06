Bargain hunters queue up outside city centre clothing shop holding clear out sale before it closes

Bargain hunters are queuing up outside Con Murphy Menswear on Patrick Street as the long-established business holds its final sale before it closes.

Earlier this week the shop, one of the oldest and most famous in the city, announced it is to close after more than 90 years in business.

This afternoon, queues of people have been seen outside the business which commenced its sale yesterday.

Located at 60 Patrick Street, the shop has kitted out presidents, taoisigh, sports teams, and more during its long trading history.

Speaking to The Echo during the week, shop owner Neil Murphy explained there were a number of reasons behind the decision to close.

“It’s never a good time to wind down 91 years of retail history, but moving from generation to generation is the greatest challenge of any independent business,” he said.

“I’m blessed with three fabulous kids, but none of them expressed interest in carrying on the family business.

“In addition to this, our manager of many years, Donie Walsh, announced that he was retiring in January.

“Donie is known far and wide, and he was the heartbeat of the store. It was his retirement that finalised my decision,” he added.

The shop was opened by Neil’s father, Con, in 1932, who, after working at Hobbs and Cotter on Washington Street, decided to make the move to open up his own retail business.

Con Murphy’s Plus Size Shop will continue to trade – temporarily at 61 Patrick Street, over Tracy’s Shoes - and return to 60 Patrick Street following a refurbishment.

Its general menswear business is being transferred to Tom Murphy Menswear, 58 Patrick Street, from September.