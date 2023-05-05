Much-loved Cork city clothes shop that has dressed presidents, taoisigh and All Ireland finalists to close

ONE of Cork City’s oldest and most famous shops, Con Murphy Menswear, has announced it is to close after more than 90 years in business.

The Patrick Street shop has kitted out presidents, taoisigh, sports teams, and more during its long trading history.

Speaking to The Echo, shop owner Neil Murphy explained there were a number of reasons behind the decision to close.

“It’s never a good time to wind down 91 years of retail history, but moving from generation to generation is the greatest challenge of any independent business,” he said.

“I’m blessed with three fabulous kids, but none of them expressed interest in carrying on the family business.

“In addition to this, our manager of many years, Donie Walsh, announced that he was retiring in January.

Con Murphys Menswear, 60 Patrick Street, Cork. Pic; Larry Cummins

“Donie is known far and wide, and he was the heartbeat of the store. It was his retirement that finalised my decision,” he added.

The shop was opened by Neil’s father, Con, in 1932, who, after working at Hobbs and Cotter on Washington Street, decided to make the move to open on his own retail business.

“I was very fortunate that my brothers Brian and Des kept the business going through the 60s and 70s - this helped the transition needed to keep the business going until I took over in 1990,” Neil said.

Looking back at the long trading history of Con Murphy’s, Neil said he will be left with many happy memories.

“We had many highlights down through the years, many famous people through our doors, but we have always regarded our intercounty hurlers and footballers in very high regard.

“We have a visitors book with many signatures and these date back to 1956.

“We also had the great pleasure in dressing the All Ireland finalists on many occasions.”

He expressed his thanks to all those who have supported the shop and said there has been a genuine friendship built up with many customers over the years.

“When we made the announcement yesterday [on Wednesday], people called into our store and they were visibly upset that we were retiring,” he continued.

Con Murphy’s Plus Size Shop will continue to trade – temporarily at 61 Patrick Street, over Tracy’s Shoes - and return to 60 Patrick Street following a refurbishment.

Its general menswear business is being transferred to Tom Murphy Menswear, 58 Patrick Street, from September.

The news that Con Murphy’s is to close was met by many in Cork with a sense of sadness.

“They’re around for a long, long time – as long as I can remember. It’s very, very sad,” said Kevin Herlihy, president of Cork Business Association (CBA).

Neil Murphy at the city centre suit store Con Murphys, on St Patrick's Street, Cork.

However, Mr Herlihy said it is welcome news that 60 Patrick Street won’t be left vacant.

“That’s a big thing for us because we’ve been fighting the fight over the last 12 months on Patrick Street, getting the new stores opening – the likes of Mango and Flannels, which are in the process of opening soon - and then obviously further up the street you have the North Face and Dune which opened recently.

“So there is less vacancy on the street but obviously it is sad to see a family business like that go.”

Independent councillor and former Lord Mayor, Mick Finn said the shop has been a business he and his family has supported over the years.

“It has been there for generations and I remember my father used to get clothes there.

“I think I got my Communion suit there also and, more recently some of the many shirts required during my year as Lord Mayor,” he said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seán Martin said the announcement of the closure marked a “sad day”.

Con Murphy’s is currently holding a clear out sale.