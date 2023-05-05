Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 08:30

Cork City Marathon 10k option now open to younger runners

Secondary schools and youth clubs across the city and county are invited to sign up teams to enter the youth challenge.
Glanmire Community College students Amy Gettings and Owen Williams in training for the marathon being encouraged Cork City Council's Liam Harris and Gary O'Sullivan along with PE teachers Lisa Hegarty and Laura Nagle. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Amy Nolan

YOUNG people in Cork City are being encouraged to don their runners and take part in the 2023 Cork City Marathon Youth Challenge.

With less than five weeks to go until this year’s event on June 4, which features a new 10k option open to anyone 15 years of age and older, alongside the full and half marathons.

Secondary schools and youth clubs across the city and county are invited to sign up teams to enter the youth challenge.

“The youth challenge is specially designed for our young people; it’s about getting involved and making the year count for something special,” the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Fore, said.

“Participants can walk, jog or run the youth challenge. It’s about taking part, having fun, keeping fit and enjoying the unique excitement and buzz on marathon day.”

Cork City Council’s dedicated youth challenge co-ordinator, Liam Harris, will be working with specific schools and youth clubs in the city to prepare them for the 10k. Liam is a qualified athletics coach who has represented Ireland many times in his distinguished career.

“Being part of a team is something special, whether it’s in school, sport or work,” he said.

“Whether running as an individual, or in a team, the youth challenge is a fun, engaging, experience that shows character and commitment.

“It will be a unique experience and I encourage all principals and PE teachers to encourage their students to take part.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Hegarty, a PE teacher in Glanmire Community College, said the school is “delighted” to be involved in the challenge.

“An event like this combines fun and physical activity which is well known to contribute to student’s health and wellbeing,” she added.

The 10k offers the option of entering as an individual or as part of a team.

  • For information on entry and on the event see corkcitymarathon.ie
  • Youth challenge co-ordinator, Liam Harris, can be contacted at liamharris2016@gmail.com.

