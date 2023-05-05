Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 07:00

Sounds from a Safe Harbour announce first headline acts for festival

Curated by festival director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, SFSH will run from September 7-10.
Sounds from a Safe Harbour announce first headline acts for festival

Ye Vagabonds - Picture: Adrian O'Connell 

Amy Nolan

SOUNDS from a Safe Harbour (SFSH) has announced the first headline acts set to perform in Cork when the festival returns later this year.

Curated by festival director Mary Hickson, Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, actor Cillian Murphy and playwright Enda Walsh, SFSH will run from September 7-10.

The biennial festival, first established in 2015, will feature music, dance, literature, theatre and conversation, with a combination of ticketed and free events.

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist returns this year, having made her festival debut in 2019.

Known for her unique blend of indie rock, folk and pop, Feist is sure to delight festival-goers when she takes to the stage at Cork Opera House on Thursday, September 7.

Festival organisers have also announced a collaborative performance between Bonny Light Horseman and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, conducted by Robert Ames, with orchestral arrangements by Bryce Dessner.

Bonny Light Horseman is an American folk band consisting of Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman.

Produced by SFSH, the show takes to the stage at Cork Opera House on Friday, September 8, with performances in Dublin and London later in September.

Closing out their European tour, Chicago-based band Wilco headline Cork Opera House on Saturday, September 9, with support from Wicklow singer-songwriter, Anna Mieke.

Wilco have been praised for their dynamic live performances and critically acclaimed albums.

This will be the band's first appearance at the festival.

Dublin-based brothers Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn of Ye Vagabonds will host the festival finale entitled ‘Lighthouse Constellations’ at Cork Opera House on Sunday, September 10.

“It’s a lovely feeling to be able to bring projects that are close to my heart back to Cork to share with you, particularly projects and artists I have a deep connection with,” director of Sounds from a Safe Harbour, Mary Hickson, said.

“We have so much more to come for SFSH23 - keep an eye out for lots more announcements.” Tickets for Feist, Bonny Light Horseman with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Wilco, and Ye Vagabonds will go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 12 from www.corkoperahouse.ie.

Read More

Ursuline’s got talent as local school raises money for earthquake victims

More in this section

Cork city councillor to resign seat Cork city councillor to resign seat
Hospital surgery corridor Concerns raised as nurses and midwives in Cork report burnout amid overcrowding crisis
Budget Carer pleads guilty to stealing more than €45k from elderly woman in Cork
cork artscork festivals
<p>GameStop has six stores in Cork city and county, including premises in Blackpool, Douglas, Wilton, Patrick’s Street (pictured), Mallow and Midleton</p>

GameStop set to close its Cork stores

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more