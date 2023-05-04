Rapist did not give address to Gardaí or Probation Service, Cork court hears

A rapist who failed to notify the Probation Service or Gardaí about where he was living on his release from prison has been sentenced to 21 months in prison in a case where the judge said the situation had become a vicious circle.

George Arundel was not notifying Gardaí and the Probation Service of his address as required by the Sex Offenders Register.

The 36-year-old was sentenced three times in the past for failing to comply with the terms of the register.

Judge Helen Boyle was told on this fourth occasion that each time he was sentenced for the offence he would come out of prison afterwards and again fail to give the required notifications.

Sergeant Brian Maher gave evidence of the latest breach which was dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court rather than at the district court.

Arundel’s convictions included rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, and false imprisonment. He received a total sentence of 10 years for those crimes in June 2012, backdated to September 2011, and he served just over eight years of the sentence.

“It seems to be an ongoing problem — four times he has failed to notify of his address,” said Sgt Maher.

“Each time it is the same difficulty — he gets released from custody and does not get a suitable address. And when he moves address, he doesn’t notify gardaí.

“He had a difficulty with alcohol and substance abuse. He seems to have serious difficulty engaging with people.”

Defence barrister Niamh Stewart said: “He has nowhere to live. That is the bottom line.

“He is in custody now for 15 months. His family want nothing more to do with him — that is the reason we are here today.”

Ms Stewart said there was a psychiatric report but absolutely no plan in place for his rehabilitation or for housing him.

“He is excluded from homeless services in Cork,” she said.

“He has nowhere to go.”

Prosecution barrister, Donal O’Sullivan, accepted those realities, but said: “We can only deal with what is in front of us, unfortunately.”

Judge Boyle noted that the time spent in prison amounted to a sentence of 22 months, with the usual level of remission.

She imposed two years with the last three months suspended, and said that the time spent in custody already should be taken into consideration.

“We seem to be going around in a vicious circle,” said Judge Boyle.

“It is unfortunate, and there does not seem to be a solution to this problem.”